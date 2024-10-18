Jadrolita has stated the reason her fans have not been seeing her as an Al robot in her skit lately

In a post shared on Instagram, she addressed the tale of quitting her robot role in skits and shared her health challenge with her fans

What she stated sparked empathy among fans, who took to the comment section to pray for her

Social media sensation, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jadrolita or Jarvis, has put to rest the tale that she was hiding in her alleged lover's Peller' shadow instead of continuing being an Al robot.

Legit.ng had reported that Jadrolita had been slammed for quitting her Al niche and following her colleague, Peller around.

Jadrolita speaks to her critics. Photo credit @jarvis.bytestak

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the tale, she made a video to alert her fans on the reason for stopping her robotic role in skits. According to her, she was battling a health challenge which requires surgery.

She noted that she had a tumour in her jawline and has gone for a test to know what the problem was.

Jadrolita shows her fans her cheeks

In the recording, she touched the affected area and called the attention of her fans to compare her face to when she started the Al robot role.

The content creator noted that the result of the test was out, and she was going to know what exactly needed to be done before the surgery takes place.

Recall that Jadrolita was also rumoured to be dating Peller and the two of them have been sighted together on several occasions.

See the video here:

What fans said about Jadrolita's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator. Here are some of the comments below:

@kemmzy_ojo:

"God’s healing in Jesus name."

@lisa_tanko:

"Prayers up for you dearie."

@giffy_bee:

"Aww, so sorry dear."

@silveroptions:

"And see me that commented she is chubby. Omo!"

@stelkim8:

"Whatever the enemy is projecting will not happen in Jesus mighty name amen, clean bill of health I wish you."

@tiana_ambrose:

"This pathetic. Divine healing."

@prestigecanadahq:

"God I pray it’s not what I think ha, omo It better not be."

@tianaada2:

"I noticed it and I have been wondering what it is."

@official_bellarrr:

"This girl might sound okay but she’s in pain. Please be kind with your words . Sending you hugs and healing ."

Peller dedicates award to Jadrolita

Meanwhile, TikTok star Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award recently and called his girlfriend Jadrolita to join him on stage.

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterwards had netizens talking.

The pair took their celebration away from the stage, and they danced happily to the rhythm of the music.

