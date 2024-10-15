Nigerian star TikToker Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat replied to those advising him over his relationship with Jarvis

Recall that a Nigerian X user showed concern over Jarvis' association with Peller, the popular TikTok streamer

Reacting to the numerous pieces of advice that have trailed their relationship, Peller has a few words for them

A Nigerian streamer and popular TikTok user, Peller has continued to clap back at those slamming him over his now-confirmed relationship with Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat and Amadou 'Jarvis' Elizabeth Aminata.

Recall that the Nigerian social media personality fell under fire over his relationship with human AI content creator Jarvis.

The X user, Salako, noted that Jarvis' association with Peller makes no sense, especially after she abandoned her thriving 'untapped' niche.

He said:

"That jarvis girl found an untapped niche, was thriving in it, had the entire nation fw her shxt only to dump it, reductifying herself to simply being "iyawo peller". There's no way you look at it, it just doesn't make sense."

Reacting to his post, Peller took to Twitter to flaunt his abbe while laying heavy verses on Salako and others. According to him, he has picked up an interest in Twitter and is ready to show his haters.

He wrote:

"How are you all doing unemployment youth wey dey disturb this app am here Mr/Mrs advisers I check some advisers profile pics and just shake head and block them."

Watch clip here:

Recall that the duo became a topic on social media when they kissed on stage during the Pulse Influencer Awards. The event unsettled many and triggered numerous comments online.

Reactions trail Peller's response

Read some comments below:

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Werey you no get money buy bluetick? Drop aza make i fund you."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Abeg when time reach make hand touch person make una leave peller for me abeg."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Your body don soon calm now if you chop or two dragging."

@stfukhaleed:

"You go sabi say twitter diff from tik tok soon."

@Cleverlydey4u:

"Hope say your mental health strong? This one no be meme."

@realestos:

"Pack your Ikorodu Grammer go Tiktok live boy."

@__arike_adey:

"We no dey give person lion for here o."

Peller and Jarvis attack man

Meanwhile, Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis made it to the frontline of blogs following their recent video online.

Legit.ng reported that the two youngsters became an online discussion after they both shared a kiss on stage at an award event.

The TikTok stars, during a live video, addressed a particular techie who criticised them for working together.

