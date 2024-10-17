Barely minutes after Verydarkman unveiled Don Jazzy as the individual who sent him N100m, the Mavin boss' page has been flooded by fans and colleagues

The likes of Portable Zazu, and Zlatan Ibile were among the popular names spotted in Don Jazzy's comment section

Like Portable Zazu and Zlatan Ibile, several Nigerian netizens made special requests to Don Jazzy while others prayed for him

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy, whose real name is Michael Collins Ajereh, is trending across different Nigerian social media platforms after Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, shared an update about the whopping sum of N100 million he received in his account.

Recall that in a previous report, VDM expressed fear as he called on Nigerians to come to his rescue after receiving the amount, which was beyond his expectations.

Portable begs Don Jazzy for assistance after donation to VDM. Credit: @verydarkblackman @donjazzy @portablebaeby

In a more recent report, VDM finally unveiled the individual who sent him the money in a video, naming him Don Jazzy, as he shared a message he received from the Mavin label boss on social media.

Following VDM's revelation, several netizens, including celebrities, have since marched to Don Jazzy's page to ask for money.

Legit.ng captured comments from the likes of singers Portable Zazu and Zlatan Ibile, as well as comedian Bovi. Read the messages below:

officialbovi:

"Pick your call 🐘! I need 100 meters pls."

zlatan_ibile:

"Boss make I drop my OPAY?"

portablebaeby:

"Baba help@me no dey use me motivate people."

ifedayoor:

"Boss . I for hold your Trouser when I see you for Emirate stadium that day."

ojubabe1:

"Bank of America baba."

flora_eyo:

"Bank of Ordinary Naija pple God continue to bless you. You’re looking younger everyday o."

the_real_tobe_official:

"Baba, make I drop family Acct?"

shorzriches:

"It’s crazy how the biggest support didn’t even came from the two people vdm tag when he was announcing the ngo the first day, he wasn’t close to you or expecting such support from you but you end up surprising everyone … God bless you @donjazzy."

How Don Jazzy responded to a netizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy reacted to the claim of an X user @sarkideyforyou, who posted the alleged amount he gave Egungun of Lagos.

The content creator had interviewed Don Jazzy and reportedly asked him to support his career.

Don Jazzy's response made many netizens laugh, and they observed that what the X user posted online was fake information.

