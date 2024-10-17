Singer Skales has shared a good deed Don Jazzy did for him many years ago when he came to Lagos state

The singer shared his experience after it was stated that Don Jazzy was the one who donated N100million to Verydarkman

Skales said Don Jazzy was he one who gave him his first N150k when he visited the Mavin Boss' studio

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has joined the league of his colleagues heaping praises on Mavin Record Boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.

Legit.ng had reported that Don Jazzy had sent social media activist, Verydarkman, the sum of N100milion for his Non-Governmental Organisation.

After the news went viral about Don Jazzy's donation, the Shake Body crooner also opened up about Don Jazzy's generosity to him.

According to him, when he first got to Lagos state, Don Jazzy was the person who gave him his first N150k.

Skales speaks more about Don Jazzy

In the post, Skales noted that he had finished performing at the Industry Night when the music entrepreneur invited him to his studio.

The singer, who called out an airline, added that he was just signed to EME record label at that time.

What fans said about Skales' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Skales about Don Jazzy. Here are some of the comments below:

@itsvibesangel_:

"Don has done so many good."

@colen_morgan111:

"Living Legend in the industry."

@feyishola_omotoyosi:

"See Nigeria last two months they were insulting the man for giving bobrisky money today they are hailing him."

@ohisojeh:

"There's a reason why after many years Jazzy is still relevant in the industry. Good heart."

@monnygramtv:

"Normally Don baba J nah Agba."

@m.i.k.55:

"He has always been a good Man. More blessings to him."

@sonita_the_virtuous_girl:

"Nah Don jazzy suppose dey shout money na water normally."

@kristoka95:

"Oya testimony time."

@tbounce_:

"Donjazzy since 04. Mohits records. Its don Jazzy again."

Don Jazzy remembers late mother

Legit.ng had reported that the music entrepreneur had shared a video of how he and his siblings marked the second death remembrance of his late mother.

His mother had died in July 2022 after battling cancer, and the Mavin record boss shared the sad news then.

In the clip, he and his siblings went to visit their mother’s resting place, they laid some wreath to write mum on her grave.

