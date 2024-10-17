Don Jazzy's N100 million donation to Verydarkman's foundation has continued to trend on social media

While several netizens applauded the music boss, some netizens gave reasons VDM should refund the money

Others also recalled how Verydarkman had dragged the Mavin label boss some months back for reportedly donating to Bobrisky

Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy's N100 million donation to critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Recall that VDM expressed gratitude to Don Jazzy after confirming that the music producer sent him the money.

Since then, Don Jazzy has been trending online as netizens, including celebrities, flooded his page with requests.

However, some netizens chose to tackle VDM for not refunding the money to Don Jazzy.

Recall that VDM lashed out at celebrities, including Don Jazzy, in August for reportedly donating money to Bobrisky while he was in prison.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as people recall how VDM dragged Don Jazzy and others. See the reactions below"

Solomonbuchi:

"Now that VDM has received 100m from Don Jazzy, I hope he understands why they also supported Bobrisky. A giver is a giver, and don’t drag people because they have to someone you hate. Now tables are turned and he took the money lol. Life!"

Boyymars:

"Do you know how useless Nigerians are as Don jazzy one of their fav influencers don endorse VDM. Their views go start to dey change. Very sheepish lots."

officialblessen:

"VDM is the true definition of when table turns I thought that he will forward the money back to Don jazzy."

SundayAwoke5:

"Dear VDM, you should have return back the money Don jazzy send to you and state it vividly because he supported BOBRISKY whom you assume is setting bad examples to Nigeria youths to proof your integrity."

Radiogad slams VDM

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Radiogad slammed Verydarkman for taking a swipe at the celebrities, who donated money to Bobrisky.

The critic had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and others who gave millions to Bobrisky as the crossdresser posted it.

In a video made by Radiogad, he gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater because of what he said.

