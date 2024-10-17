Ace Nigerian singer D'banj is back home, giving his wife a nice treat after being away for a while

The singer shared a video of himself in the kitchen with his wife making delicious jollof rice

While they cooked together, he looked so happy to be back home with her and referred to her as his healer

One of Nigeria's most entertaining singers, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known as D'banj, has buzzed the internet with a new cooking video with his lovely wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

The singer, who has been away from home for a while, shared a video in which he indicated that he was back home with his family.

D'banj calls his wife his healer. Credit: @iambangalee

Source: Instagram

In the clip shared on his Instagram page, the singer was seen stirring a pot on the gas while asking someone to prepare fish.

The entertainer noted that he was making jollof rice. He also paused to taste what he had prepared as his beautiful wife lovingly looked at him.

His caption read:

"#WCE good to be back Home with my Healer 😍. Who’s your healer?"

See the post here:

Recall that media host Toke Makinwa had praised D'Banj's generosity. She revealed that he pledged N10 million at her book launch a few years back, and he sent it to her before 8 am the next day.

Fans react to D'banj's cooking video

Read some comments below:

@juliusosinachi:

"How does it taste."

@napoleon_dre:

"You’re so full of life."

@directorpink_:

"Ahn ahn Chef Lee!"

@pagemojolee:

"Chef master banga lee."

@iamseyiatoba1:

"You wan carry us GG, bah madam dey cook alaye."

@divine_heavenly__:

"Banga tasting the banga food."

@iamjibade:

"It’s obvious say no be you cook am."

@hedwigmufer:

"Love to see this❤️❤️❤️."

@ejeh.son:

"Why you carry that stew hand rob her na😂."

D'banj reunites with Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, veteran singer D'banj and producer Don Jazzy turned up the entertainment industry with their latest announcement.

The Koko Master shared a short video to tease fans and netizens about his forthcoming album sequel, Entertainer.

The Entertainer album was first released in 2008 and was supported by top-charting singles like "Fall in Love", "Gbono Feli Feli", "Suddenly", and many more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng