Ebuka and his wife never fail to make their fans jealous as they give a glimpse into what their marriage looks like

The duo recently attended an event together and were spotted playing 'lovers games' in a clip that is making the rounds on socials

The media host's wife cannot seem to get enough of his physical features and tattoo as they tease each other

Nigerians could not get enough of a fresh video of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a popular media personality and official Big Brother Naija show host and his wife.

Ebuka and his darling wife Cynthia were spotted outside without their kids at a glamorous event. The duo, who sat by each other, captured many's attention when Cynthia began to tease her husband.

Ebuka's wife Cynthia sweetly gushes over him at party. Credit: @ebuka

The clip captured when Cynthia ran her fingers through her man's biceps and gushed over his tattoos. A startled Ebuka looked up at his wife, who was busy enjoying the teases. She also asked him to turn around and called him a fine boy.

The sweet couple drew attention online as fans expressed their hot takes on the beautiful celebrity couple.

Watch clip here:

Netizens react to clip

@everywomansecret:

"All these Gaybriels looking all alike these day and codedly looking feminine."

@onyiix_official:

"Touch him as you like girlll...he is all yours."

@__lady_autumn:

"No be the same house,dey comot from."

@harykhe0606;

"Is she just seeing it or are they living separately?????"

@jzphyn:

"When ppls start bringing their r/ship to social media 😂 hmmm."

@miwigs:

"Touch am Very well oh, na ur own."

@eseglad_01:

"The day when me self go marry fine man i no go let am rest 😭😂."

@margaret_macjohnson:

"Make I marry first, because the pressure this year ehnnnn!!!!! Jesus!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife shares wish

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia, expressed her wish to have a son.

The public figure who already has two daughters with the BBNaija show host discussed this on the Mums Next Door show.

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu’s prayer for a boy child was met with interesting reactions from social media users.

