Toke Makinwa buzzed the internet following the revelation she made about Nigerian music icon D'banj

The media personality disclosed the kind gesture the Afrobeats legend showed towards years ago during her book launch

She went on to note that the Koko master was the only male friend she knew who had done such without asking for a favour in return

Toke Makinwa and musician D'Banj went viral online after a video captured their recent hangout.

Toke began reciting all the excellent things the Afrobeats legend had done for her.

Toke Makinwa revealed the kindness D'banj showed towards her. Credit: @tokemakinwa, @iambangalee

According to the media host, D'Banj pledged ten million Naira at her book launch a few years back, and he sent it to her before 8 a.m. the next day.

She went on to explain that D'Banj, unlike other Nigerian males, did not ask for anything in return.

Toke Makinwa stated that other men would have asked her whether she was available in the evening, or they would have asked for something in exchange.

Toke Makinwa and D'banj trends

Toke Makinwa's revelation elicited conflicting reactions from netizens, with some calling her bluff and suggesting she wasn't telling the truth.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sheis_dl:

"D’banj is an amazing person, a SILENT giver. God bless him."

falilatosasere:

"Dbanj is too sweet. A very genuine and sweet person. Still my favorite till date."

mendels_pharmacy:

"Make my own Dbanj locate me in Jesus Name."

bighomiechief_:

"Imagine you live in Nigeria and u don’t know how to beg..u will just unalive."

im_magicccc:

"I’ve never understood the Toke Hate train, she seems like an amazing person."

osheypapa:

"But wait, what could he have asked for in return that would be worth 10 million naira."

dainty_sheets:

"Toke, you said 1m during your book lunch o, I'm one of the internet that never forget!"

mazijack:

"Hahaha even d banj surprised when he take give am 10m."

diary_of_a_nigeriann:

"Before the year runs out, I will give someone 1 million naira."

symply_beautiana:

"Real men like dbanj are scares. Some common 2k wey them give them don ask for nude."

caringlarry2k:

"Someone said Wetin he won ask in return wey go really worth the 10m."

