Veteran singer D'banj and producer Don Jazzy turned up the entertainment industry with their latest announcement

The Koko Master shared a short video to tease fans and netizens about his forthcoming album sequel, Entertainer

The Entertainer album was first released in 2008 and was supported by top-charting singles like "Fall in Love", "Gbono Feli Feli", "Suddenly", and many more

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, best known as D'banj, is working with his friend and music producer Don Jazzy on the sequel of his 2008 album Entertainer.

D'banj shared a teaser to announce his upcoming album and revealed that it will be released on Friday, August 16th.

Don Jazzy and D’banj work on a joint album the Entertainer sequel. Credit: @iambangalee

Source: Instagram

The eye-catching clip featured Koko Master Don Jazzy, Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke, TV host Jimmie Akinsola, and others in a short play that left fans anticipating.

Legit.ng reported that the 'Oliver Twist' crooner earlier shared an adorable video from his visit to his former label mate Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy's residence.

Sharing the video on social media, D'banj handed Don Jazzy an invitation to his 20th anniversary dinner.

The Koko Master stressed that his journey in the Nigerian music industry would be incomplete without Don Jazzy.

About D'banj’s Eterntianer album

The Entertainer is D'banj's third studio album, released in 2008. The Production was handled by Don Jazzy. It features guest appearances from Wande Coal, Special Kid, and Kayswitch' D Produkt'.

The body of work was supported by seven singles—"Fall in Love", "Gbono Feli Feli", "Suddenly", "Kimon", "Igwe", "Olorun Maje", and "Entertainer". The album was named in reference to D'banj's skill as an entertainer.

D.banj's Entertainer sequel album spurs reactions

The video of Don Jazzy and D'banj promoting the album sparked tremendous reactions, with social media users expressing their delight about the partnership.

See some reactions below:

@MayJaYBaE:

"The OGs slept on the boom of Afrobeats honestly . I hope this does ."

@The1stAbbey:

"Tell dem the Koko in 2024?"

@nellsonpapi:

"his audience that year have grown up, he hasnt..cant make the same music you made then for a completely new generation or audience."

tjcosmos:

"Wow dbanj x jazzy."

swtnektar1:

"Don Jazzy Scene Gave Me Goosebumps."

authenticmuy:

"And Don sniped to defend D Banj! Quite happy to see this! Old love never dies, though it can rest just like the soldier’s gun!."

supermikeodeh:

"Donjazzy and Dbanj in a scene! YESSSSS! What ever you both do together I’m in for. Please one more album from you both. Please!!"

vlahdmello:

"Reminds me of suddenly vid intro….Legendary."

supernickky_musik:

"See as my body cold 🥶👑😂.. ❄️ brothers alignment."

epianoh:

"Maaaaddddd🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 my daddy the sharp shooter."

D'banj and Don Jazzy team up to surprise Macaroni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Macaroni sparked massive reactions online as two of his favourites, D'Banj and Don Jazzy, stormed his house to celebrate with him.

D'banj, who recently reconciled with Don Jazzy, was at Mr Macaroni's house to give him the best birthday gift he's ever had, according to the skit maker.

Don Jazzy was seen doing a special dance routine with D'Banj for Debo.

Source: Legit.ng