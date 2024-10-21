Nigerian singer Flavour and his first baby mama, Sandra Okagbue, had their fans gushing online

The celebrated couple were spotted together at their first daughter Gabrielle Okoli’s birthday party

Videos from the glamorous event show when the musician was conversing with his woman, and netizens detected the words he mentioned

Nigerian singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour, and his baby mama, Sandra Okagbue, hosted a magnificent birthday party for their first daughter, Gabrielle Okoli.

Videos from the star-studded event went viral, showing the musician and his woman sharing a sweet moment.

Flavour with his baby mama Sandra Okagbue at their daughter’s 10th birthday party. Credit: @ugbegbe1, @2niteflavour

The Ashawo hitmaker held Sandra by her waist as he extended his other hand to clinch her fingers.

Flavour whispered some words to her while holding her tightly. After that, netizens quickly read his lips to figure out that he said, “I love you.”

More videos from the party showed Flavour and his other daughters entertaining guests with their dance moves on the singer’s mega-hit Agba Baller.

Watch the video below:

Flavour and Sandra spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ozioma_electronics:

"Let the argument begin on who is wife or babymama."

amakaikenga:

"Such an easygoing, drama free, gorgeous lady. Bad belle people keep calling her his baby mama, but even their fave knows that's his wife."

mimi_brown26:

"nobody is talking about shegz and Bella,why them been Wan quarrel small?"

yusufadeola005:

"This should be @davido with Sophia buh no , if David no sleep with Sophia he can’t be there for his first child."

sonia_adadioranma1:

:Sandra beautiful lady who suppose find another man marry even with her kids. I wonder why she want to remain a baby m@ma for life."Well,do you Nnem."

different_bliss:

"I watched this video more than 3 times. I love love ❤️ sooo much and I’m going to keep rooting for anyone in love."

joseph_ogochi:

"Why are some ladies angry that Linda called Sandra his wife? Ijele is married to Sandra whether you like it or not,vex from now till you kpai,he will still not marry any of you."

rebeccaumuturay:

:Flavor and wife celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday,happy birthday beautiful princess."

phat_lawyer:

"You saw someone hugging his wife and she wore her wedding ring, yet you called her baby mama, nawah to una ooo."

Tiwa Savage speaks of her obsession with Flavour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage made known her crush for her colleague Flavour.

The mother of one confessed her obsession with the highlife singer on her Instagram story channel.

The 43-year-old disclosed her fondness for Flavour's music and style.

