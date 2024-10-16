Nigerian actor Yul Edochie shared his understanding of the popular Ogbnaje belief in Igbo Land

The Indigenous superstar claimed that it is a gift to humanity that should be used appropriately

The upcoming preacher went on to share reasons it people ignore or avoid such associations as he advised those who are involved

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has discussed the concept of Ogbanje, which, according to Wikipedia, means "children who come and go", to be reincarnated into a family.

Yul argued that such individuals have spiritual gifts and that these gifts should be used for the benefit of others.

Yul Edochie shared his knowledge on concept of Ogbanje. Credit: @yuledochie

The upcoming preacher claimed that many of these gifted individuals may feel pressured to hide their true selves due to societal ignorance, religious beliefs, and fear of judgment. This denial, he said, can lead to personal turmoil.

The filmmaker encouraged people of such to explore their inner selves, embrace their unique gifts, and understand their purpose.

By doing so, he claimed that they can achieve fulfilment and contribute positively to the world around them.

Yul Edochie who recently advised youths on loyalty wrote:

"Many people we call 'Ogbanje' are people who are spiritually gifted. And the essence of having such a spiritual gift is to use it to help humanity.

"But because of ignorance, religion, and the fear of what people will say, they keep trying to run away from who they are, and by doing so, their lives become messed up.

"Dig deep, find your true self, and embrace it, and you'll realise the essence of your existence and live a fulfilled life".

See his post below:

Yul Edochie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shi_de_rah:

"Pastor what really happened???? Your Bible loss?"

ch.ichi8524:

"Chaiiiiiiiiiiiii Judy obasi, e no go better for you, Yul's retrogression hits so bad."

asap:

"Oga na Dibia you wan turn to now."

braidedwigs_for_you:

"But Judy use her own spiritual powers to destr0y your reputation, your marriage and also kpia your 16yrs old son. 🤔. Tell me one good thing that Judy spiritual powers has done for you. amu bingo crawl back inside your bottle."

ch.ichi8524:

Another profession loading 🤣🤣🤣😶 Baba lawo."

poshiphy:

Anakogheri… Continue living with your ogbanje naa, nobody is dragging her with you."

Yul Edochie charges youths

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the actor advised youths on the best way to live and how to shun material things in their pursuit.

In a post on social media, he noted that material things such as cars and phones would fizzle away.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

