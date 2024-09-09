Yul Edochie has advised youths on the best way to live and how to shun material things in their pursuit

In a post on his social media, he noted that material things such as cars, phones would fizzle away

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has sparked outrage after he advised the youths on having a legitimate hustle.

In a post on social media, the polygamist said that material things such as phones and cars would all get old and fizzle away.

He also added that killing another human being because of all the material things he mentioned was not worth it.

Yul Edochie warns youths

In the post, the movie star, who has an online church, explained that youths should not feel intimated if they don't have some of the best material things he has spoken about.

Actor Yul prayed that God would continue to bless the work of their hands.

What fans said about Yul's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor and addressed to the youths. Here are some of the comments below:

@chis__jeanny:

"So like this now God non call you to do his ministry on YouTube every Sundays again? poor content creators."

@cliffordjoyce8:

"Who are u to tell d young people what to do,we hv coconut head, so take that advice to judy tell her that peoples husband wu nt help her archive anything in like since she has been jumping from one man to d other what has she archive?"

@nwoye_gloria:

"Waiting for the dance of Shame content."

@tokuomie:

"Yul no get single shame after he betrayed his God given wife come carry fourth hand woman with 5 children with 3 men including your 7 children about if na curse beg God for forgiveness and shame to your dad for not standing firm you see your life now."

@b_dm001:

"Poor man motivation, low mentality."

@blessing5256_:

"No wonder Judy still dey wear tear tear cloth and wigi na wigi."

@jeesy303:

"If u been advice ursel by now u for no b obasi co husband."

@mimiswe2408:

"Dear fathers, be present in the lives of your children. Live an exemplary life that your kids can emulate. As a father, be their role model and life coach. Also remember, Ephesians 6:4 says “Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger by the way you treat them. Rather, bring them up with the discipline and instruction that comes from the Lord @yuledochie."

@mwale1119:

"Pastor 'm still in my youth; can I please follow mommyGo judy steps snatching someone husband; pondering the Bush to witch doctors; having children from different men; wanting to shine where I didn't sow? happy Sunday."

@prockudegbunam:

"The content is good but the container is dirty,sir will you eat a tasty meal we'll be prepared food but served with a dirty place?"

Yul Edochie marks pastor Jerry's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had wished Pastor Jerry Eze a happy birthday in a post on social media as he prays for him.

He called the clergy his man and brother, and he shared a lovely picture with the good wishes sent to him.

Fans reacted massively to the post by sharing their hot takes in the comment section of the actor's post.

