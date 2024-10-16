Over the last couple of months, BBNaija Saga and Liquorose have carved their niche by interpreting epic scenes from movies

Their interpretation of Idris Elba's role with Beyonce in the 2009 movie Obsessed earned them a reaction from him

The International movie star, rapper and DJ shared his thoughts in the clip, which has now gone viral online

It is always amazing to see Nigerian talents earn the recognition that they truly deserve. Nigerian BBNaija stars Rose 'Liquorose' Afije and Saga Adeolu may not be full-time actors, but they have indeed gained the attention of their fans' audience through their viral movie interpretation content.

Their most recent content, an interpretation of Idris Elba's role with Beyonce in the 2009 movie Obsessed, earned a reaction from the American star.

Saga went on to share the content on his official Twitter page, which attracted Idris' attention and caused him to react and reply while expressing his love for it.

Although a Nigerian X user identified as Skreetzzunner criticized their efforts, saying, "It’s getting redundant and cringe," she suffered a heavy backlash, and many rose to Saga and Liquorose's defence.

Idris Elba's reaction trends online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions:

