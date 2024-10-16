The rate at which Nigerians are striving to leave the country has been at an all-time high in the last couple of years

Nigerian actor Alesh Olanrewaju Sanni shared a post where he advised his fans to stay wise while endeavouring to exit the country

He stated that it is unwise to use one's life-saving and also shared other words of wisdom which triggered reactions online

Popular Yoruba actor Alesh Olanrewaju Sanni has contributed his take on the ongoing 'Japa syndrome' that Nigerians have been plagued with for some time now.

The country's economic downturn has driven many to sell their properties and relocate rashly to other promising countries. Sadly, this does not always end in victory.

In this vein, the Nigerian actor took to his official social media page, admonishing Nigerians to slow down with their desire to 'japa'.

According to him, it is unwise to spend millions on failed Visa applications without having anything to fall back on.

In his words:

"Guys plssss, I won't say this again walai don't use all your life savings for agency to try visa for you ... pls stop this .. just try it with good document and don't use millions for travels. Chai, this ish isn't guarantee.... Where do you wanna. Start from when you spent 20m to japa and got denied..like how? Pls be wise. No be agent go give you visa 0000 ... pls be wise."

Reactions to Alesh's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@adewaleoluwabukunmi:

"What people don’t know is they don’t need agent to apply for visa."

@affordable_collectionz10:

"I learnt the hard way, my husband life has never been the same."

@sunnyesther85:

"The same thing my man did that made him penniless."

@iamadedoyinsola:

"So many people have been banned for 10years from entering UK with the help of useless and incompetent agents."

@damcee_wears_collectionz:

"Story of my life 😢😢😢😢. In all I give thanks to God."

