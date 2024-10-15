Yul Edochie, in a new post, preached about the importance of loyalty as he advised Nigerian youths

The Nollywood actor, in his message, also encouraged youths to be ready to serve to be successful

Yul Edochie's message has, however, triggered backlash as many claimed he was not the right person to preach about loyalty

Nollywood actor and online preacher Yul Edochie has put himself up for dragging once again with his recent hard-hitting message to Nigerian youths.

In a recent post, Yul targeted young people who complained about being maltreated by their bosses.

The actor challenged the “slave mentality” he opined is holding today’s generation back as he called out youths who feel they were being exploited.

Yul advised young people to get over themselves if they ever hoped to be successful.

He wrote in part:

“Dear youth, in life you must stoop to conquer.,You must serve b4 you become a boss. I hear a lot of ‘he’s using me’, ‘she’s using me’ these days. Flush that mentality if you want to grow.,To get to the top you must pass through uncomfortable situations. You must serve & serve well."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Recall that Yul Edochie was dragged for encouraging fans amid the biting hardship in the country.

Reactions as Yul Edochie charges youths

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

oilgas_25:

"Coming from a man inside a bottle."

ch.ichi8524:

"The "wrongest" person to preach loyalty."

oladoyin.busayo:

"Has loyalty take queen May to the top before you and Judy."

linajerryndubusis:

"Dont ever use loyalty in ur sentence again."

prince_2ndson:

"I disagree with you for this one, you must not serve before you become a boss."

realtruthlover:

"Lol na this kind mentality make you almost Kpai @mroverdo_comedy."

Yul Edochie charges youths

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the actor advised youths on the best way to live and how to shun material things in their pursuit.

In a post on social media, he noted that material things such as cars and phones would fizzle away.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

