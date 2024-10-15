BBNaija's Onyeka might have left the show, but her fans have not stopped showing her how much they love her

They organised a surprise for her after the season nine edition of the show ended, which caught her unaware

She was excited at her fans' action, and she noted that what they did for her was too much as she thanked them profusely

Big Big Brother (BBNaija) season nine housemate Onyeka Chigbo was greeted with a money bouquet from her fans to celebrate her stay on the reality show.

She was welcomed into the room by some of her fans who recorded her in a video. Her joy knew no bounds when she saw the money bouquet neatly arranged in N1,000 notes.

Onyeka was amazed and kept saying that the surprise from her fans was too much for her, and she could not believe it. She took the money bouquet and thanked her fans, called Onyxtars, for it.

However, some netizens said the reality star organised the surprise for herself and claimed that her fans did it for her.

Reactions to Onyeka's surprise video

See some of the reactions to BBNaija's Onyeka Chigbo's surprise video below:

@emehonyeka:

"Top 3, and you think she doesn't have fans that could gift her? No let hate make you no think well o."

@mr_okunade:

"Na lie, na you organize am yourself come fake surprise."

@lanrey_coast:

"It doesn't look real. Where are the fans too."

@chimamanda924:

"it's not even sweet cz she surprised herself."

@kingsley_madudu:

"Copycat."

@aishatupotts:

"Why did her fans not use that money to vote and make her Win? This is a reasonable and harmless question. Do they have sense at all? I hope she win use it to set up a good business sha. Cos it seems she hasn't got a particular job that she's doing at the moment."

Onyeka bites Ozee's beard

Earlier, Onyeka took her love for her co-housemate Ozee to another level as she shared a moment with him.

Both of them were having a conversation and she made a request which he granted, she also asked if she could bite his beard.

Ozee was engrossed in his chat with her while she was more focused on building physical contact with him, which disturbed some fans.

