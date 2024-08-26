The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show has experienced some upsets in the past weeks as some housemates get evicted

Others have also been saved by the voters which keeps them in the house and one of the groups saved last Sunday, August 25, was Chekas (Chizoba and Onyeka)

The sisters' mother shared her appreciation to their fans in a video and also revealed why they should be voted for again

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show is experiencing some interesting moments as the mother of two housemates Chizoba and Onyeka (Chekas) hse thanked voters for supporting her daughters.

According to the excited mother, she was grateful to everyone who ensured that her daughters were still on the reality show.

She said they are still on the show because of God, the love of the fans. The mother noted that Chizoba is her first daughter while Onyeka is her second.

In the video shared by @chekasbbnaija on Instagram, the mum stated that the reality stars (Chekas) are good and well-behaved children who are having an exciting time on the show.

She also used the opportunity to canvass for votes for her daughters so that they can win the prize money. However, several fans of a married housemate Double Kay (Kassia and Kellyrae) insisted that the prize was for them.

Fans react to Chekas' mum's video

Check out what some fans have said about Chekas' mum video below:

@chefhilz:

"Awwww mummy you are so beautiful. But the money isn’t checked."

@brie_lynda:

"We love you mummy but the money is legally married."

@vickgold_:

"Awwww! Mummy you’re so pretty , now I know where the chekas got their beauty. The money this year is married not checked better luck next year ma’am."

@dami.lola7892:

"This cho cho cho is from their mom."

@_.yourfav_darkskinn:

"Double Kay's fans make una rest ahh. Jesus na una just full this comment allow mummy to support her children in peace."

@thesocialella:

"Onyeka looks and sounds like her mom."

