Former housemate in the big Brother Naija reality show, Onyeka has gotten some gifts a few days after her birthday

In the video sighted online, she was given money cake, cake, flower cake, card, as she appreciated the giver of the gift

The name of the giver sparked a debate among her fans as they reacted in the comment section of the post

Reality show star, Onyeka Chigbo, has been celebrated by some of her fans known as Coven Witches a few days after her birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Onyeka had marked her birthday and gotten gifts from her fans. They also used the avenue to celebrate her after her stay on the No Loose Guard edition of the show.

Onyeka dances for joy in viral video. Photo credit@itsonyekachigbo

Source: Instagram

In a video making the round online, she was given some money cake, cake, card by Coven of Witches. She used the gifts to paint social media red and appreciated the giver of the gift.

Onyeka shows off gifts

In the recording, the BBNaija star told the person behind the camera to show all the things she got.

In the video, the money cake had six layers, there was a box of money, a bouquet made from money and another pack made with money.

They were all beautifully wrapped in red ribbon and used to decorate her table.

The card she was given had her picture on the cover page and lovely words were written on it.

The former housemate, who bit her colleague's beard, read out what was written on the card for her fans.

See the video here:

What fans said about the gifts

Netizens reacted to the gifts Onyeka got from her fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@stephanieobienu:

"Organic fanbase is the best fanbase onyeka won with her fans, love choke biggest O enjoy we love you."

@falandilem:

"Individual gifts everyday. Onyxtars don't play with her. Haters can't stop God's grace no matter how hard they try."

@mmesoabazu:

"Remember still individual gifting oo."

@real_morgancedes:

"Coven witches of all sweet names in the world God abeg Oo."

@chizzyangel1993:

"You deserve all the love my star girl."

@thenaana_pee:

"E no reach 10 million still my gals bought pressure for una."

@oladehidolamiposi:

"My onyeka more wins."

@kukkie2019:

"Love you baby."

@calmtife:

"Why you and yr sister get different fan base name."

Onyeka speaks about Victoria, Ozee

Legit.ng had reported that the former housemate had stated that she was in no way jealous of her colleague, Victoria, who had a closer relationship with Ozee.

While granting an interview during her media tour after she was evicted, she was asked how she felt about Ozee and Victoria's relationship.

Her response sparked outrage among fans in the comment section who recalled what transpired during the reality show.

