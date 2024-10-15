Verydarkman’s NGO: Activist Gathers Over N62m Within 72 Hours of Announcing His Initiative
- Nigerian social media activist Verdyarkman has continued to carry his countrymen along on his newly launched non-governmental organisation (NGO)
- Recall that the self-proclaimed online police cried out to the public with his plans to develop the educational system in public schools
- A recent update from the TikToker revealed to netizens the enormous amount he has received within 72 hours since his online plea
Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, has raised over N62m in three days since the announcement of his non-governmental organisation (NGO).
Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman expressed his desire to make learning fun for public primary school pupils in the country. Hence, he established an NGO to achieve this aim.
He said his intention was to buy equipment that would make learning exciting for the pupils. However, he would like to employ the services of National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) members to do the teaching jobs instead of the older teachers.
Following his public plea with a displayed account number to his fans and netizens to help him achieve his mission, VDM came forward to reveal the total amount of money he had received in barely 72hours.
The internet sensation shared that he has raised about N62m naira since announcing his non-governmental organisation (NGO).
A popular social media blog shared pictures of the bank receipt VDM initially updated on his Instagram story, announcing that he has about 56 million naira from donations.
The online critic commented on the post to reveal that the amount has increased to N62 million naira.
See his comment below:
Verydarkman’s NGO spurs reactions
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
jaylodolls:
"This was his mission all along 😂😂😂. Enjoy sha."
Verydarkman's NGO: Activist appreciates fans after raising N21m in less than 24 hours for initiative
walter_de_great:
"And even if him chop that money… I go still contribute another one."
adeolamomohfitnes:
"U see why they say little drops of water makes an ocean.. every #300 counts."
bustamike_1:
"And Una Say Hunger Dey."
chuksunnyside:
"36 VDMs in 36 states of Nigeria 🇳🇬 and this country go better by force."
xtherealjane:
"VDM could use that money to enrich himself. But man ain’t all about money!!!"
jennyposh89:
"His a force to reckon. His thoughtfulness alone to start the project should be appreciated."
VDM gives out N250k to 4 persons
The activist gave N250k to four fans and followers for self-development. Earlier, he encouraged his followers to share the new skill they wanted to learn.
VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence.
Many internet users responded with proposals in the comment sections across his social media platforms. After reviewing the submissions, VDM selected four deserving individuals and outlined plans to verify the institutions where they will pursue their skills.
