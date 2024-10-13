Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman amazed netizens with the update about his newly launched Non-governmental organisation (NGO)

The TikToker earlier made a plea to the public about his initiative to make learning fun for Nigerian pupils in public schools

In a recent video going viral on social media, VDM announced the enormous he received in less than 24 hours of his announcement

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM(, has shared an update on his newly established Non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman expressed his desire to make learning fun for public primary school pupils in the country. Hence, he established an NGO to achieve this aim.

According to VDM, he didn't have much educational experience aside from going to a public primary school in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said his intention was to buy equipment that would make learning exciting for the pupils. However, he would like to employ the services of National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) members to do the teaching jobs instead of the older teachers.

Following his public plea with a displayed account number to his fans and netizens to help him achieve his mission, VDM came forward to reveal the total amount of money he had received in barely 24 hours.

The internet sensation shares that he has raised about 21 million naira since announcing his non-governmental organisation (NGO).

He highlighted that most of the contributions came from small amounts—such as 500 naira, 200 naira, and 72 naira—indicating that many donors may not have a lot of money to spare but still wish to support his cause.

He also mentioned that the largest single donation he received was 2 million naira.

Overall, VDM expresses gratitude to his fans for their support and provides an update on the fundraising efforts for his NGO.

"I have received up to 21 million naira barely 24 hours since I announced my NGO. Most of the money contributed was from 500 naira, 200 naira downwards. It means most people don't really have, but they still want to support. "The biggest amount I received so far was 2 million naira."

VDM gives out N250k to 4 persons

The activist gave N250k to four fans and followers for self-development. Earlier, he encouraged his followers to share the new skill they wanted to learn.

VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence.

Many internet users responded with proposals in the comment sections across his social media platforms. After reviewing the submissions, VDM selected four deserving individuals and outlined plans to verify the institutions where they will pursue their skills.

