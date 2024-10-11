Davido has continued to trend over his professional outfit to an event at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

A clip showed the moment the DMW label boss went on his knees to greet the guests, including the Olu of Warri, at the event is trending

Some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out Davido's backside as he knelt down to greet guests

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke Davido has stirred reactions following a new video of him at an event in Abuja that recently emerged online.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the DMW label boss, who wore a suit, left people talking as his backside was exposed while he greeted guests, including the Olu of Warri, at the event.

Davido kneels to greet guests at an event. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Despite his wealthy background, Davido humbly greeted the guests at the event by going on his knees.

However, a highlight from the video that caught attention was the moment Davido's backside was shown unaware.

This comes days after Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage caused a buzz on social media when she exposed the tattoo on her backside, Peller and Jadrolita, during a TikTok live session.

Watch video of Davido greeting guests, including Olu of Warri, below:

Watch a closer version of the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Iyiola2003:

"When wiz say e no sabi dress una dey convulse. Nor be ihm yansh dey show outside sooo."

abaskivin5:

"Kaii OBO nyash don leak."

pompwave:

"Shey Davido wear g-string ??"

Eunicefrosh1:

"This guy too rough abeg,see pant."

RaxakTemi:

"Omo no be everybody wey dey this app go see heaven."

LennonL11589819:

"baba dey wear g_string."

AKPOMEJEROSUNNY:

"A whole ambassador for Puma."

blaqdiamond69:

"Owe be owe no wear pata?"

Davido and wife to host party for twins

The music star and his wife have put in preparations to celebrate their twins' first birthday.

Recall that Davido shared snippets from a mini get-together they had in celebration of his children's first birthday.

Following that, an update revealed that there was still more to come as he invited friends and family to the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng