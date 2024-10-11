Nigerian award-winning singer Davido became the centre of attention online following his recent outfit for an event

The celebrated entertainer was seen wearing a shining black suit with a white inner shirt and a red and white tie

Popular celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of the singer stepping out in his ensemble and revealed what he was up to

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, triggered massive reactions online after he was spotted in an elegant black suit.

Davido was captured in a video alongside his crew members, who cheered him on for his lavish ensemble.

Davido stunned at Elevate Africa. Credit: @davido

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared the clip and revealed that the twin dad was getting set to deliver a speech at Elevate Africa.

The unavailable hitmaker looked eager and excited in the viral footage as he entered one of his cars to attend his event.

The event is set to explore how diverse leadership and strategic partnerships can fuel a prosperous, inclusive future for Africa. With dynamic panels, engaging breakout sessions, and exclusive discussions, participants will lay the groundwork for transformative growth across the continent.

Watch the video below:

Davido delivers speech

The singer was seen in a video talking about ways he promotes Nigerian culture through his music videos.

OBO, as he’s affectionately known, emphasised that he prefers to invite any foreign artists he collaborates with to Nigeria so they can experience the culture firsthand.

Video of Davido speaking

Davido stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

99_morals:

"Richest educated artiste 🐐"

oma_chukwuu:

"Someone said “Davido be like bluefilm, everybody like am secretly”"

specialspesh:

"He need sleep like one week he no dey hear word !!!"

bitcoin.mogul:

"I think this dude is moving differently in this industry. Diversity."

kentuckybadd222:

"Where's Wizkid? "

sirgregs:

"Slide 2 pride will never make popsy do this na to enter Twitter de say una papa e sabi. See bombardier finnest , see who Dem no train . Omo if I catch wiz aje I go brush."

lloyd_tochi:

"Them no fit see Wizkid for this kind place😂 that guy never matured."

i_am_agbonz:

"Them nor dey see or hear of Wiz until him spoke igbo how many time wiz don wear suit speak for cooperate event???"

