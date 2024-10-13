Nigerian music sensation Davido's wife Chioma had many drooling online with her recent outing

A trending clip on Instagram saw the twin mum in a nightclub with her husband and sinner inlaw Folashade

Chioma, moved by the bubbling music environment, dished out some enticing waist movements that had netizens in chokehold

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's beautiful wife, Chioma Rowland, has recently drawn the attention of fans and netizens.

The musician and his household, who are currently outside the country, went on a night out and visited one of the popular clubs.

Davido's Chioma's new dance clip enticed fans. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

A video from their lavish outing captured Chioma having a great time with Davido's cousin, Folasade Adeleke.

The two were fully immersed in the vibe, with Chioma showcasing the artistry of her waist as they grooved to the upbeat music playing in the background.

Davido reacts to video of wife dancing

A fan page of the celebrated couple shared the sensational clip on Instagram.

The unavailable hitmaker reacted to the visual post by noting that this was his final bus stop in life.

Davido wrote:

"I die here."

See the post below:

Reactions to Davido's Chioma's dance clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realpwettydi:

"Omo see front see back see tummy everywhere set . My fav carry eye go market Aje."

og_jenna1:

"Ohh that waist is tea."

realpwettydi:

"Omo see front see back see tummy everywhere set . My fav carry eye go market Aje."

am.ertrude:

"Let’s all be serious, you sure say this woman born three? Because see bodyy ooo."

flex.man443:

"So our 002 still dey use Instagram. As she no dey post I been think say she don delete am sef."

am.ertrude:

"Let’s all be serious, you sure say this woman born three? Because see bodyy ooo."

irenebuzz:

"Seeing Chioma makes me so happy."

joy6903:

"All that matters, my baby girlllll! Enjoy yourself , anything else is NOISE."

nature___2k:

"I need to ask Davido if he sabi fight cus damnn."

Chioma glows in N1.9m dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma got many people talking after she rocked a designer multi-coloured dress.

The pretty lady combined her lovely outfit with a luxurious handbag said to be worth N803k.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her pieces of jewellery in the video, and the price caused a buzz online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng