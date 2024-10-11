Nigeria singer Davido and his beloved wife Chioma Adeleke have put in preparations to celebrate their twins' first birthday

Recall that the musician shared snippets from a mini get-together they had in celebration of his children's first birthday

Following that, a recent update revealed that there was still more to come as he invited friends and family to the occasion

A report has revealed that Nigerian singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, and his lovely wife, Chioma Adeleke, plan to shut down Atlanta, United States, for their children's first birthday celebration.

Remember that on October 8, 2024, the twins turned one. Nigerians and other well-wishers joined to celebrate them.

Davido also celebrated them by posting a prayer to God on Elon Musk's X, expressing his gratitude to God.

Following this, popular celebrity blogger Stella Dimokokorkus turned to Instagram to provide details of the twins' birthday celebration.

She mentioned that Davido and Chioma were set to take over Atlanta on the 13th of this month to celebrate their children's birthdays. She stated that preparations were underway, and many celebrities had received invites to join the festivities.

Additionally, she noted that the singer's friends had already arrived in Atlanta for the celebration.

"All their friends and family members who can make the trip will be there to merry and celebrate with them. Some are already in Atlanta, and some will arrive on Saturday night in different chartered jets," she wrote in parts.

Fans react Davido's twins' birthday party

molokwu_lizabeth:

"I don’t know how bloggers feel bringing information such as this to the public especially when the persons involved haven’t posted about it or hasn’t been loud about it."

turay8260:

"Happy blessed birthday to you our chivido babies, we love you both 🎂🎂🥰 Happy birthday to our twins baby's David junior and Chioma junior God protection upon them Amen ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍 This children are cover with the previous blood of Jesus 🙏 God will continue to fight for Chioma and protect her children from evil one's in Jesus name amen God of chioma will continue to exposed they enemies in Jesus name amen 🇸🇱🇴🇲."

ms_gift_briggs:

"They’re one already? Wow time sure do flies. Happy belated birthday to them, may Gid continue to protect them."

browniwales:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️ Hapoy birthday our twins 🔥🔥 congratulations Chivido."

pinkwaps22:

"We don't want pictures oo. All we want is for them to be healthy and strong."

