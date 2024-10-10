Fast-rising content creator Jarvis, aka Robot Lady, has addressed the claims that Tiwa Savage flaunted her backside on TikTok live

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats diva caused a massive stir online after what she did during a live stream with Peller and Jarvis

The young female influencer made a new video to narrate what happened during the viral internet moment with the mother of one

Nigerian social media influencer Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, popularly known as Jarvis or Robot Lady, has reacted to the news that Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage exposed her derriere during a recent live stream.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage recently received mixed reactions after opening her backside on TikTok live with Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Jarvis.

Jarvis addressed reports around Tiwa Savage's TikTok stream. Credit: @peller, @tiwasavage, @Jadrolita

Source: Instagram

The award-winning singer had a TikTok interaction with the two youngsters, and in a bid to flaunt the tattoos on her body, she opened up her backside.

The interaction between Tiwa Savage, Peller and Jarvis soon drew the attention of netizens, but for various reasons. While some of them celebrated the TikTok stars’ growths, others tackled the singer for her display.

In a recent update, Jarvis came forward to clarify what really transpired between the singer and them (her and Peller).

Jarvis argued that Tiwa Savage never showed off her backside on TikTok live, that she only showed her tattoo, which was on the lower waist of her body.

Jarvis claimed that was a great difference between a lower waist side and a person’s derriere.

The Robot Lady pleaded with Nigerians to stop spreading false rumours about their lIve stream.

However, she noted that there were positive aspects to the online conversation she, Peller, and Tiwa shared and bragged about the number of views Peller gained from the internet chat.

According to Jarvis, Peller had about 78k views on the stream.

Watch the video below:

Jarvis spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

samklef:

"Tiwa did nothing wrong! Nigerians get plenty problems wey Dey affect dem! How much be fuel now ?"

pr_precious_____:

"You self show us the lower waist now … since you feel is common .. you can set an example now ? Didirin oshi."

chikanaldo:

"Thank you very much Jarvis for clarifying the fake news to the haters."

pr_precious_____:

"Why you self no put your trouser down as example nah ? At least make it feel common ? Una fav just no get shame .. nawa."

cupcakee09:

"A kid teaching adult how to do their jobs . Weldone girl , they are grown but ain’t sensible."

zeee__coco:

"Y’all get disappointed cos you see these celebrities as role models 😂 she’s an artist, I follow her for her good music nothing else! To whom much isn’t given much isn’t expected."

Jarvis get angry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how an interviewer made Jarvis break character. Breaking News Nigeria shared a clip on Facebook showing the moment a lady tried to interview Jarvis.

Still in her AI robot character, Jarvis told the lady she needed permission from her creator before an interview could be granted.

However, as the interviewer persisted, Jarvis broke character to face the lady squarely. She positioned her hands for a fight as she funnily slammed the lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng