Nigerian TikTok star DJ Chicken has reacted to his colleague Oloba Salo getting robbed and shot

In a video making the rounds, Chicken expressed his feelings about the situation by raining curses on Salo and declaring death on him

This move was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with many of them tackling DJ Chicken for being harsh

Nigerian TikTok star Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has reacted after his colleague Ojesanmi Afeez, aka Oloba Salo, was shot.

Recall that social media was buzzing with news of Salo allegedly getting robbed and shot in Lekki area of Lagos state.

As the news spread on social media, it drew reactions from Nigerians, including Salo’s colleague, DJ Chicken.

Chicken went live on social media to discuss the matter. The TikTok star seemed pleased with his colleague’s predicament and even cursed Salo and other haters.

According to the disk jockey, Salo will die where he is. He also said that he had taken spiritual steps to ensure this. In the video, DJ Chicken made rattling sounds by shaking a small calabash gourd.

Speaking further, Chicken explained that Salo had said he would have a stroke. He then taunted him by asking who was in a stroke now. The person who was with the disk jockey in the video advised the ailing Salo to come and beg. In DJ Chicken’s words:

“He will die where he is, I swear to God! I have finished work on him this night, me that I’m already cranky. Everybody on this app who has dragged me before, let bad things start happening to them. Do you think I’m here to do comedy? I’m just starting with all of you. Shebi he’s not yet dead, someone that said I will have a stroke, who come dey get stroke now between me and you? What you used your mouth to say the other day, you will use your mouth to scrape the floor in Abeokuta.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as DJ Chicken wishes Salo death

DJ Chicken’s heated reaction to Salo getting shot soon became a topic of discussion on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

bamidele__oj:

“If them catch you now…u go dey beg …werey somebodi 😂.”

qdexbaby:

“Werey sha ran ti Ejor 😂 Cuz if salo mistakenly kpai panti no go hear 👂 say na cruise o I don tell you my own.”

king.roajs:

“You no be God.”

Mimi4sweet16:

“This guyyyy😮.”

sha_mu81:

“Life na Tit for Tat… no think say he no fit happen to you.”

Wf_brymo009:

“Two of them na same thing jare 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

famesomoiyapupa_1:

“If him kpai now waiting be your gain 😢.”

saysayzmorhino:

“This is what happen when you rain curses on each other and call it cruise , You all enjoying the c*rses should also hold!!”

djupdate01:

“I know sure say that guy wey Dey him back Dey check rate.”

phobia118x:

“This guy dey carry people name go baba way normal, run those devlish stuff. Na God say make salo dey go mosque pray. If not, e fit don mueve before now self 🤦‍♂️.”

Itz_kofoworola:

“Make hin mouth sha no put him for trouble.”

_mizta_tee:

“Salo is capable of doing this same thing lol so no kizzy.”

lawee_d_generall_:

“When dem break chicken hand salo seff dey laff am, na wetin dey pain chicken be dat.”

Creed_osha:

“That’s why I hate this chicken, you’re envy your fellow brother because he’s doing good . By God grace nothing will do that boy , he will survive.”

How Salo requested for security before getting shot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a video emerged online of Salo only moments before the incident. The online sensation was seen requesting security.

In the video, Salo talked about how he’s supposed to have security with him as he appealed to someone named Sula to help him do something about it.

The video raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them prayed for the TikTok star’s recovery while others talked about the late Mohbad.

