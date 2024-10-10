Popular Nigerian Tiktoker Oloba Salo reportedly shot in the leg, video of him in hospital goes viral
Popular Nigerian TikToker star Oloba Salo has been reportedly shot.
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Videos of the Internet sensation went viral, depicting that he had been rushed to the hospital.
While details of what led to the tragic incident are yet to unfold, reports revealed that the bullet targeted Salo’s legs.
In the viral footage sighted by Legit.ng the Tiktoker was gathered with friends and family members who flooded the hospital ward.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.