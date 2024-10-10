Popular Nigerian TikToker star Oloba Salo has been reportedly shot.

Videos of the Internet sensation went viral, depicting that he had been rushed to the hospital.

Popular Nigerian Tiktoker Oloba Salo reportedly shot in the leg, video of him hospital goes viral

Source: Instagram

While details of what led to the tragic incident are yet to unfold, reports revealed that the bullet targeted Salo’s legs.

In the viral footage sighted by Legit.ng the Tiktoker was gathered with friends and family members who flooded the hospital ward.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng