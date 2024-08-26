In a fresh video, he expressed his feelings towards Davido, adding that he missed the 'Unavailable' croonerdia

It is now common knowledge that the disc jockey made snide comments about the music superstar

Nigerian disc Jockey Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has continued to seek Davido's mercy after trashing him publicly.

Recall that Chicken went on Instagram to make snide comments about the singer after he made attempts to make Davido's acquaintance but was rejected.

In a new development, DJ Chicken was seen trying to get noticed by Davido by sharing a post of him via his Instagram story.

According to the TikTok live streamer, he misses OBO. His post has attracted many reactions from social media users, who think he's only making a fool of himself.

See Chicken's post here:

It will be recalled that DJ Chicken recently told popular content creator Egungun that his wife was a witch. The TikToker also added that his wife was behind his success and that he should always make conscious efforts to take good care of her.

Peeps react to DJ Chicken's post

Nigerians have created DJ Chicken's post about Davido; read the comments below:

@evil_kenzo_1:

"Some people don de mad unah go think say nah content."

@wizkid_blogger_:

"Davido your idan? Toor."

@boycriff:

"This 1 na craze person oh."

@__tarizi:

"Village people wey dey do am too strong."

@flawlesstoke013:

"I can't just hate dis guy."

@temmyyoungee:

"This one no gbadun at all."

@real_oreomanuel:

"Dey play."

