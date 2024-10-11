New details have emerged on social media after TikTok star Oloba Salo allegedly got shot after a robbery attack

A video surfaced on social media of the online sensation requesting security details to move around with him

The video of Salo asking for security made the rounds on social media and drew the attention of Nigerians

Nigerian TikTok star, Ojesanmi Afeez aka Oloba Salo, has continued to make headlines after allegedly getting shot.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the livestreamer was robbed and shot in the leg in Lekki area of Lagos state.

In a new development, a video emerged online of Salo only moments before the incident. In the clip, the online sensation was seen requesting for security.

Fans react as video of Salo requesting for security before he got shot emerges. Photos: @funnyhorje

Source: Instagram

In the video, Salo talked about how he’s supposed to have security with him as he appealed to someone named Sula to help him do something about it.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to Salo’s video

The video of Salo pleading and requesting to have security escort raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them prayed for the TikTok star’s recovery while others talked about the late Mohbad. Read what they had to say below:

o_layemi:

“God's healing on you Salo 🙏.”

Official__624:

“Oga na stage jor.”

3riple_t_photography:

“Nobody safe again for naija 😢 May God heal him & protect everybody 🙏.”

Joshua_sidine1:

“Share update u say no.”

randyradiolover:

“If u like carry soldiers person wey don map u don arrange for u in advance.....if they shot him at the leg then its a warning shot....man needs to be questioned wetin and who him get issues with.....he knows.”

Karlii098:

“I don’t know why young boys will make money and decide to come online to show offf…why can’t people just stay lowkey kilode 😢.”

Tonynocase:

“Security na only for aso rock o, u beta secure urself.”

haywire07:

“Hope say he no rip person... This one fit be justwarning.”

Wendy_okorie:

“As if he knew it was gonna happen 😢.”

Ceo_lolas_clothing_empire:

“Oh my baby salo with bad mouth 😢 hope say no be Sammylarry be the doctor??”

zaga_zaga_:

“What is his job? I don’t know him why him need security?”

Moyegun_paul:

“We are not done with justice for MoHBAD , una won start go fund salo 🙄.”

Official_mimiandy:

“Omoh so him can't get bouncer for himself but clamming he's Richer than other wereh.”

Area Boys steal Salo's money & car

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had lamented about a sad experience he had with some hoodlums.

In a trending video, Salo, who looked distraught, claimed that the boys made away with his money and car.

Some fans found his predicament hilarious as they teased him about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng