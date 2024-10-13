The late Elijah Oluwagbemiga Adeboye, the pioneer of stand-up comedy in Nigeria, was known for his versatile nature

He was one of those who broke the 'Jack of all trade, master of none' rule as he was successful in every trade he plied

Gbenga Adeboye, aside from being a comedian, was a broadcaster, musician, Nollywood actor and philanthropist

In a chat with Legit.ng, a fan who was priveleged to watch listen and watch Gbenga Adeboye's skits when he was alive recounts memories

Elijah Oluwagbemiga Adeboye, aka the king of Oduology, was one of the best On-Air Personalities Nigeria has ever produced. His reign came at a time when broadcasting via radio was popular in Nigeria as only a few homes had access to television then.

Adeboye was the chief host of a radio program presented by Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation in the early 1980s, where he earned the name Funwontan Oduology.

Gbenga Adeboye was married twice. Credit: @gbengaadeboye

Gbenga Adeboye's family

The comedian was married twice, first to Olawunmi before he married Omolara, his wife until his death.

His union with Olawunmi birthed two children named Segun and Shade, while his second marriage was blessed with two children, Damilola Adeboye and Igwe Adeboye.

However, Seun, Gbenga's sister and OAP, said in an interview with PUNCH in 2022 that her family and the comedian's widow don't communicate closely.

Gbenga Adeboye was a master of all

He was one of the few to whom the 'Jack of all trades, master of none' rule didn't apply.

During his career, which spanned over two decades, the late comedian earned several nicknames that were difficult to keep track of.

He was known as Alhaji Pastor Oluwo, Abefe, Jengbetiele, Alaye Mi Gbengulo, One man battalion, Arole-Abija Of His Area, Itu Baba Ita, Alagba Laisi Abesupinle, among others, all of which had different personalities which he used to entertain fans, with different stories around them.

The funny side was that Gbenga was in different voices for each of his fictitious characters.

As a singer, the late comedian dropped several albums, a mix of traditional and contemporary African sounds infused with humorous undertones, many of which were well-accepted by his fans and supporters.

"Omo Majemu," "Pekuti," and "Funwontan were among his popular songs that would keep you entertained till the end.

Adeboye also contributed to Yorubahood, a sub-niche of Nollywood, appearing in and producing numerous Yoruba-language films, making him an all-around entertainer.

Below is one of Gbenga Adeboye's performances:

Aside from his career, Adeboye was famous for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable causes. Nollywood actress Idowu Philips, aka Mama Rainbow, got her first car as a gift from the comedian.

Adeboye mentored notable names in the entertainment industry, such as gospel singer Yinka Ayefele, OAPs Abbey Fagboro, Ereke ni Soobu, and Bashiru Adisa, also known as Baba Gboin, who are now veterans.

Gbenga Adeboye could be called an omnist

The comedian was a man who combined all three of Nigeria's religions: Islam, Christianity, and Traditional. According to the reports, the actor combined all three religions to receive preferential recognition in Heaven.

During his on-air programmes and comedy series, Gbenga perfectly quoted Al-Qur’an, Bible, and Oracle verses, earning him the 3-1 nickname Alhaji, Pastor, Oluwo.

Was Gbenga Adeboye related to Pastor Adeboye?

While the two popular figures are both from Osun state, Gbenga was born on September 30, 1959, at Odeomu, and Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of RCCG was born on March 1942 in Ifewara, near Ife, which are two different locations.

It appears the duo only share the same surname.

Did Gbenga Adeboye die twice?

The comedian's death was one of the talking points as there were rumours he died and miraculously resurrected, only to die again.

Before the comedian died on April 30, 2003, he made certain controversial statements in a recorded tape.

Gbenga said that God had called him to glory at a point in his life to show him several mysterious things.

The comedian claimed he was sent back to earth because he had to complete an unfinished assignment.

As though he had a premonition about his imminent death, he was said to have requested he be buried with the Bible and a hymn book.

Gbenga passed on after battling a kidney-related ailment.

However, his sister Seun, in an interview with PUNCH in 2022, insisted that his death was not natural, stressing that the greatest mistake he made was trusting too much and not harkening to the call of God to work for Him.

The video from Gbenga Adeboye's burial, which took place in Akute, Ogun state, was shared online

While Gbenga has been gone for over two decades, his name and legacy continue to live on.

Gen Z can't understand that feeling about Gbenga Adeboye - Fan

Mrs Adesanya, a fan, described

Gbenga Adeboye as one of the most talented entertainer in Nigeria.

She said,

"He took entertainment to another level, sad we couldn't enjoy him. His projects speak for him till date, some GenZ might not understand, lol. Abefe, Mr Funwantan."

Video of Gbenga Adeboye’s kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gbenga Adeboye’s name resurfaced on social media following a video of his children.

Adeboye’s kids, Igwe and Damilola, were captured on video with comedian Owen Gee.

In the clip, the comedian celebrated the genius that Adeboye was in the presence of his two kids as he continued to react in awe at being with them.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

