Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, has boasted that he already kicked untimely death out of his life

Oba Akanbi said he triumphed over tactics enacted by his enemies, like sowing doubt, fostering fear, and demonic oppression

The outspoken monarch disclosed in a fresh video that he survived numerous spiritual warfares since his enthronement as the 16th Oluwo of Iwo in 2016

Iwo, Osun state - Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, has spoken about how he triumphed over his enemies ‘despite numerous attempts to kill him’.

Legit.ng reports that Oluwo spoke on Monday, April 21, when he received Iwo-born heavyweight boxer, Rasheed Idowu 'Iwo', popularly known as ID Buster, at his palace.

Recently, the Nigerian fighter successfully defended his Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) All-African light-heavyweight title in Lagos state, beating an Egyptian, Ahmed Swedy.

The bout came to an early end in round 3 as Swedy's corner was forced to throw in the towel after the North African failed to withstand the ceaseless pressure from ID Buster.

Reacting to his kinsman’s feat, Oluwo Akanbi stated that while he is fighting and winning wars against alleged corruption in traditional governance, ID Buster is also “garnering remarkable victories in the ring:”

He boosted his visitor’s courage and pledged to always be there to encourage him.

'God is my shield' – Oluwo of Iwo

Giving a metaphorical depiction of his battle with his critics and enemies, Oba Akanbi explained that there were assassination plots, dethronement moves, and slanders, which he overcame “through the special grace and power of God Almighty”.

He said:

“They sent a ‘trailer’ to come and kill us. As it hit us, it fell heavily. I saw the angel dragging it. You should believe in one God and have no doubts about Him.”

Oluwo added:

“When you believe in one God, God will send down certain angels to protect you always. Although we have our security team assigned to us, that is merely a formality. Divine protection is what is keeping us safe.”

Furthermore, the Oluwo, a devout Muslim, asserted that no one can dethrone him, adding that he would never derail the honourable route of God.

He said:

“For the umpteenth time, let me reiterate that no one can dethrone me. They have tried it severally and failed. Those actors playing the script are perpetual failure and they will continue to fail.”

Oluwo accuses Ooni of Ife of plotting his downfall

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oluwo accused the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, of plotting his removal despite his alleged past assistance in securing the Ooni's throne.

Oba Akanbi in a video claimed he played a pivotal role in Oba Ogunwusi’s emergence as the Ooni in 2015, only to allegedly later face orchestrated attempts to undermine his position.

The Oluwo alleged that the Ooni of Ife was behind his suspension from the Osun State Council of Obas some years back, claiming that Oba Ogunwusi had been actively working against him.

