A former Nigerian international, Friday Christopher, has reportedly lost his sight, according to viral reports on social media

The football veteran had battled with eye problems for several years, and now he is struggling with his vision

He played for several top clubs in the country and later coached teams, including Shooting Stars of Ibadan

A former Nigerian defender, Friday Christopher, who captained the 3SC football club of Ibadan to win the 1992 CAF Cup, has reportedly lost his sight.

It was gathered that the former Kano Pillars star had problems with his eyes for several years, as he made frantic efforts to possibly see again.

Fondly called 'Ekutu' by teammates and fans, Christopher remains an unsung hero of Nigerian football for his remarkable contributions.

He left an indelible footprint in the Nigerian Professional League and FA Challenge Cup during the 1980s and 1990s, beginning his career with grassroots club Ewekoro Rocks FC in the early '80s, Guardian reports.

Christopher later featured for the now-defunct Abiola Babes FC in Abeokuta before joining Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan, where he rose to fame

He later had stints with Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Owerri, BCC Lions Gboko, Katsina United and Calabar Rovers.

After his retirement, Friday Christopher ventured into coaching, and he was in charge of teams like Sharks FC Port Harcourt, 3sc Ibadan and FC Abuja.

He was also in charge of teams like Gray FC, Delta Force, Gateway FC Abeokuta, Giwa FC Jos, and Kano Pillars FC in various roles.

It was gathered that Kano Pillars had granted him a season-long leave so he could address the medical issue, with further reports claiming he has continued to receive his salary and benefits.

Meanwhile, fans have continued to react to the post as shared on the Supporters of Kano Pillars in Malaysia Facebook Page:

Camillus Okpareke wrote:

"Chaii!!! I knew him very well when he played for my team Iwuanyanwu Nationals now Heartland of Owerri, by God's grace he will get a miraculous healing Amen."

Oluwaniyi Geshinton added:

"I played with in Ibadan FC Ambassador several years ago before I moved to Egypt, Ekutu is a good skipo let support him no little amount, is a good man."

Awoyemi Mohfatai said:

"Ohhhhhh so this super glue later blind this man. Too bad. I remember one day he was repairing his boot before training at Katsina township stadium when he was in Katsina United, then I was a cruator responsible for washing the jersey every week glue splashed on his eyes as he was hurrying doing it then I began to believe witchcraft is real

Lawal Ibrahim posited:

"Very disheartened to a nice and complete gentleman Ekutu. Wish him God intervention."

Ekeh Micheal said:

"So sorry may God heal him Amen."

