In a heartwarming turn of events, Eedris Abdulkareem and his colleague Ruggedman have finally settled their 20-year beef

The singers recently met at the former Cubana Club, now Voyage in Ikeja, and hugged out their beef

This moment warmed the hearts of many, especially fans of the "Tell Your Papa" crooner, who was recently in the news

A video of veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem and his colleague Ruggedman, real name Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, has surfaced on social media.

The duo have had a long-standing beef that lasted for 20 years, which began after American rapper 50 Cent referred to Eedris Abdulkareem as the 'best in Africa' at the time.

Eedris Abdulkareem And Ruggedman makes fans happy as they hug out their beef. Credit: @ruggedybaba, @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

It appeared that they had moved on from things some time ago, and even did a song together, Koleyewon. Surprisingly, the duo still seemed not to have settled fully.

17 years after the song was released, Eedris and Ruggedman met at a rave club, Voyage, in Lagos, where they finally buried the hatchet for good.

They went on to perform Koleyewon at the club, spreading excitement across the faces of fans. This is the first time the rappers will be sharing a stage.

Watch the video here:

Recall that an action was recently taken against Eedris Abdulkareem's diss track. The singer, who had a kidney transplant years ago, had released a song about the state of the country.

In the video, he sent the son of the president, Seyi Tinubu, on an errand to his father about the suffering of the masses, and this sparked reactions.

Reactions as Eedris Abdulkareem, Ruggedman squash beef

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@justkency said:

"Ruggedman finally acknowledged the pioneer of modern afro rap in Nigeria. Without Eedris, there would have been no Ruggedman, MI, Ycee, Mode 9 etc."

@zenmagafrica said:

"Life is short… let all beef, animosity end. Let peace and unity prevail."

@shemmie007 said:

"Been squashed a long time ago na. Before the Koleyewon track."

@MichealNDavid said:

"People will say Wizkid and Davido but honestly the two people i want to reconcile their differences is God and Satan. I don’t suffer any direct consequences as a result of the former beef but I’m suffering for the latter’s beef."

Eedris Abdulkareem and Ruggedman end their 20-year beef at a club in Ikeja. Credit: @ruggedybaba

Source: Instagram

@Cleverlydey4u said:

"Wizkid and Davido soon, it’ll happen soon."

@justkency said:

"Ruggedman finally acknowledged the pioneer of modern afro rap in Nigeria. Without Eedris, there would have been no Ruggedman, MI, Ycee, Mode 9 etc."

@kimoranky

Since when them don stop to dey beef ? They settled their beef with koleyewon and that song gan alone is more than 15years ago

@AugustineOnyeg1 said:

"Dem dey craze .. wen dem suppose settle give us better hit dem no settle.. Tor."

@ayourshow said:

"He still has to settle with mode9 and Olu maintain."

@femiomonijo said:

"Are they not both daddies now. Imagine 2 daddies beefing."

Eedris Abdulkareem rushes AY on stage

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian entertainers Ayo Makun and Eedris Abdulkareem got the internet buzzing after their recent meeting.

A video captured the comedian using the rapper as a joke while he sat among the audience during his recent show.

Eedris seemed to have let the joke get to him as he stood to accost AY on stage, and what followed became a topic of discussion online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng