Singer Davido has spoken about how he is not comfortable with the regular fight between his fans and that of Wizkid

He revealed how he hung out with Wizkid before he launched his Timeless album in 2023 and he had a conversation with him

The Unavailable crooner also noted that their fans do not pay attention to instructions, however, they still have their good sides

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has stated that he hung out with his older colleague Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, before he released his Timeless album on March 31, 2023.

Davido opens up on what he did with Wizkid to promote his Timeless album. Image credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

He added that the purpose of the hangout was to let their fans know that they were not at loggerheads with each other. Besides, he wanted a clean album without drama.

In a video shared by bwetv.ng on Instagram, the Feel crooner went the extra mile to talk to an influential fan and warned him that he did not want any fight involving Wizkid's fans.

He noted that regardless of what he tells some fans, they do not listen and they go ahead to have online battles with fans of the Essence crooner.

Nevertheless, Davido said the fans still have their good sides which he is cool with.

Watch Davido's video in the slides below:

Reactions to Davido's video

Check out some of the reactions to Davido's video below:

@brimy_goldworld:

"Na we FC stream Timeless because Wiz post am for him stories. He tried to used us but it will never happen again."

@olufreshh:

"He doesn’t fight his colleagues to promote album, stream and sales."

@diamondblog01:

"30bg dey fear Fc."

@prince_nicolas008:

"So naa Wizkid and David matter concern una most?. Petrol is #1050 that one no concern una. Oloriburuku werey lo poju ninu yin."

@selfmade040297:

"Davido can lie."

Davido's albums gets RIAA certifications

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was basking in the euphoria of a new feat and he thanked his fans for making it possible for him.

Two of his albums got him gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it gladdened his heart.

The Unavailable crooner released his fourth studio album in March 2023, and his fans have continued to stream the hit songs from it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng