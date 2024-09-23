Singer Davido is basking in the euphoria of a new feat and he thanked his fans for making it possible for him

Two of his albums got him gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it gladdened his heart

The Unavailable crooner released his fourth studio album in March 2023, and his fans have continued to stream the hit songs from it

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, felt excited as he got three certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Davido shares how his albums bagged RIAA gold certifications. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

His albums A Good Time and Timeless got him the certifications based on the certified number of albums and singles sold through retail and other ancillary markets.

The singer acknowledged his fans for their support as he shared the good news. He also noted that Nigerians love to back their celebrities and he loves his fans.

South African singer Musa Keys, whom Davido featured on his song Unavailable also shared the news on his X page, which the latter retweeted.

He also stated that his fans should expect more great works from him.

See Davido's tweet below:

Reactions to Davido's RIAA gold certifications

Check out some of the reactions from netizens about the feat of the singer below:

@abazwhyllzz:

"001. My idolo, should we expect an album this year?"

@jah_boy01:

"Person get 8 certifications for same country e no choke us o. On top 3 certs?"

@osere_xi:

"But none bagged a Grammy lol."

@bigwizarrdd:

"Bruh Wizkid has 8 of this, and hasn’t said sh*it about it… You just loud for someone that’s below Tems and Rema in sales."

@MachalaDoctor:

"You still get 157 years to reach Wizkid milestone, good luck Shar."

@beri_grizou:

"Oga e go better make your handler collect back this phone. You don dey make noise."

@SeniorManJoe:

"Grammy Soon, believe and mark this. Davido will win Grammy, too Grammys soon."

Davido flaunts Chioma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido had continued to flaunt his wife Chioma and his fans can't stop praising her beautiful look.

On his Instagram stories, the Unavailable crooner posted a picture of the mother of two which trended on social media.

She looked calm as she posed for the photo, and her fans shared how much they loved her and how she comported herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng