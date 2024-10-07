Afrobeats singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, loves luxury and he does not fail to flaunt it whenever he acquires any

The singer decided to add to his collection of designer wristwatches and displayed the product in a video

He looked excited as he wore the fashion item and noted that whenever he wears it to any place, he does not need to introduce it

Singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has proven that when it comes to luxury, he does not fall short in acquiring the best products.

Davido shows off his latest wristwatch. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He bought a new wristwatch which he rocked happily in a video. The Feel crooner said that whenever he steps into an event, his wristwatch needs no introduction.

Besides, he just needs to place his hand on his cheek so that his expensive fashion item would be obvious for all to see as he exchanges banters. His friend and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, agreed with him.

His fans noted that Davido's decision to flaunt his wristwatch may upset his colleague Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, who had tackled him for days on X for different reasons.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's new wristwatch

Check out some of the reactions to Davido's video below:

@ok_se_ma_:

"Na hardworking guy. He deserves everything that comes his way."

@anni_michael2:

"David looks like he wasn’t born rich. This is the quality I love so much about him that make him so different from everyone else."

@lewisanthony____99:

"Davido show off too much. Nor go let depression K!ll Wizkid and e FC o."

@iammindset_dmw:

"Davido done dey pressure Wizkid again I know he go Dey crying lowkey."

@joyful__og:

"They not like US #FC."

Davido flaunts expensive Lamborghini

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido showed off an expensive Lamborghini which was a part of his car collection. He expressed excitement about it while displaying it in a video.

The car, which exuded opulence, was carefully designed with a convertible covering and other expensive interiors that made it unique.

His love for cars is never in doubt and he likes them expensive and classy, which gets the attention of his fans.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng