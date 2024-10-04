An old video of Davido has surfaced online amid the drama he is having with his colleague, Wizkid

In the recording, Davido asked why people hate him, he noted that it was not his fault that his father has money

Fans of the music star used the video to send a message to Wizkid because their favourite has not uttered a word since the feud started

Fans of Afrobeat artist, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, have continued to take side with their favourite amid the ongoing drama with his colleague.

In a video making the rounds, an old video of Davido was dug up. Though the clip was not addressed to Wizkid, fans used it to send a message to the Ojuelegba crooner.

In the recording, Davido asked why the constant hate from morning till night. He also made inquiries to know if it was because his father was rich.

The Grammy Award nominee also noted that it was not his fault that he came from a healthy background.

Davido brags about his talent

Also in the video, Davido noted that he has been working hard to produce hit songs, and he takes care of his people.

The Timeless crooner sent his enemies to the gallows and told them what to do.

Recall that Davido has not spoken against Wizkid since the music star started hurling abuses and insults at him and his family members.

Here is the video:

What fans said about Davido's video

Reactions have trailed the old video of Davido circulating online. Here are some of the comments below:

@big_fada_3:

"No be your fault my brother."

@bigdreamz_88:

"Una dey try so hard to bash wiz . Common this is an old video."

@sojo_king:

"Old video."

@presh__candy:

"He said what he said."

@sonnymma:

"His father is rich, yet he works harder than Wizkid, poverty made Wizkid hustle but passion Davido hustle. If Wizkid father was rich, he won't blow."

@peterr_deee:

"Davido is bigger and greater than wizkid!!! Hard work brings out success!. Their mama Tonto."

@preshycandy:

"If most of you were from his kind of family…you’d do worse in character n otherwise….but fortunately for him, he no be God wey make am come from such a reputable family…y’all can just rest ijn."

@iambamsod:

"Thats just the problem people have with this dude envyness."

@iam_davidoladapo:

"Only one baddest."

Soso Soberekon brags about Davido amid drama

Legit.ng had reported that the businessman had given Davido a new name amid his beef with his colleague Wizkid.

In a now-viral post, Soberekon referred to Davido as the most influential brand in Africa and the most endorsed artist.

Wizkid's fans, however, took to the comment section to react to the claims as they shared their views about Davido's recent endorsements.

