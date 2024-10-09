Singer Asake has said that he looks forward to performing at the MSG and O2 Arena because he has been chilling so far

According to the Lonely At The Top crooner, it has not been work so far but he has been gaining experience and relaxing

He also spoke about who writes his songs and bought some expensive jewellery at a luxurious store outside the country

Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has opened up on his feelings about his music career and current desires.

He stated that he wished to shut down the 02 Arena (in London) and MSG (Madison Square Garden, New York, USA) again and is taking his time to gain experience and relax. He is not focused on work.

In a video, the Outside crooner said he writes all his songs. Speaking of how long he takes to write a song, he revealed that the duration is not specific. Besides, he noted that he could use two minutes to write a song.

The 30-year-old was at Icebox Diamonds and Wristwatches in Atlanta, United States, and purchased diamond earrings that left a deep hole in his pocket. The singer looked excited as he walked around the store in his classy outfit and cap.

Fans react to Asake's video

@khally_dml:

"Baba said “I might go with this one but we just have to talk” Naija boy gas collect the last price before payment na."

@delebayo68:

"The Yoruba English dey make me dey happy."

@fikkyniggs24:

"Yoruba accent can’t just leave you seh."

@daddylimbogram:

"Gotta love the way he carried himself. Always calm."

@offydd:

"I like the way he talks with calmness."

@richrichforex:

"Our very own Mr money with the vibes."

@wicked_saint_josh:

"Omo no latecomer for success o."

Asake performs at 02 Arena

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake ensured that his fans had an exciting time as they attended his concert at the 02 Arena in London.

The Lonely At The Top crooner was on top of his game as he sang MMS with lyrics that touched on the lives of humans.

As he entertained his fans, his senior colleague and Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, showed up and added more flavour to the show.

