Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday decided to celebrate her boyfriend Xxssive who marked his birthday on October 9, 2024

The celebrant wore a suit to mark his special day which made Nkechi Blessing to wonder if the outfit was for his wedding

She made a heartfelt prayer for him as she noted that he was a headache to her, Xxssive also got nice comments from fans of the movie star

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend, Eseoghene Obire, aka Xxssive, a day after she was dragged by relationship coach, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

Nkechi Blessing shares her birthday wish for her boyfriend Xxssive. Image credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The movie star described her partner as her only headache. Nevertheless, she wished him God's unending blessings. She also described him as a special being.

Xxssive rocked a three-piece suit over a turquoise blue shirt and navy blue tie to celebrate his birthday. Nkechi asked him if the outfit was for his birthday or whether it was for his wedding.

Recall that a day earlier, October 8, 2024, Blessing CEO called out the role interpreter and said it has been a while that she posted Xxssive and she suspected that they might have broken up.

See Nkechi Blessing's post below:

Fans celebrate Xxsive's birthday

Check out some of the reactions to Xxssive's birthday below:

@kezzydriz_official:

"I knew it has to be a Libra to fit into an Aquarius woman… too compatible… Happy birthday."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Birthday mate with Davido twins."

@realbmbaby:

"Happy birthday to him mama."

@yes_we_can_cook:

"Happy birthday bros wishing you all the happiness in the world and beyond."

@gift_danesi:

"Thank God. I just had the thought of you both yesterday. Happy Birthday my man, long life and prosperity in good health and wealth many more years to celebrate cheers."

@little_articles:

"I honestly love how you love shamelessly, faithfully and happily …Happy birthday Oko Nkechi."

Nkechi Blessing marks 35th birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing marked her 35th birthday on February 14, and she decided to slay in some gorgeous outfits.

She wore a red dress which brought out her curves, a green attire, which exposed her chest area, and a black and brown dress.

Her fans loved her attire and dropped lovely comments and birthday wishes as she celebrated a new age.

