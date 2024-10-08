"My Dream Car": Lady over the Moon as Fiancé Splashes Millions on Expensive Ride for Her
- A lady has shared a heartwarming video praising her fiancé who spent a lot to put a smile on her face
- The happy lady showed the moment she arrived at a car dealership to choose her dream car, courtesy of her man
- Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section
A romantic video showing a man's display of love and affection for his lover has captured the hearts of social media users.
The lucky lady was treated to the unexpected surprise of a lifetime, courtesy of her doting fiancé.
Lady praises fiancé for new ride
In a video, the proud lady identified on TikTok as @isouleyy documented the unforgettable moment she received the keys to her dream car, a luxurious Lexus GX 550.
The clip revealed her arrival at a car dealership, where she was greeted with the stunning vehicle, meticulously selected to put a smile on her face.
She expressed her gratitude and admiration for her partner's thoughtfulness, praising his constant efforts to make her happy.
"POV: Your fiancé buys you your dream car. This is too much. My Lexus GX 550 Luxury. He keeps outdoing himself. I love you fiance," she said.
Reactions as lady flaunts new car
TikTok users reacted with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes.
@oluwz said:
"My man bought me a Mercedes GLC. Whenever I’m mad at him I remember it and praise him in my head then the anger just goes away."
@Nali_Nalz commented:
"The praises are finishing me “Igwe, doctor, honorable, engineer, pastor, his excellency, ambassador, Africa’s tallest man”.
@YODE said:
"Personally (I never get money o I'm just a boy) but I think "outdoing" is somewhat an understatement cause, all I can see here is a man with capabilities beyond capabilities. So, on behalf on the brotherhood help us correct that vocabulary."
@Nurse Rose reacted:
"Some people saying she shouldn’t post it if man buy me bicycle sef I go post am everywhere no be una buy am for me."
@blessingfame said:
"Girl what department of Amazon did you get him from? the ones i found are from shein."
@Grace_yourhomesabundance added:
"Love it for you dear! Next step will be to buy you a property in Dubai (through me!) we want assets."
Watch the video below:
Caring man spoils wife with 2 kekes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.
A video showed the moment his wife could not stop crying after he bought two brand new kekes for her and added an iPhone 14 with a diamond watch to the set of gifts.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
