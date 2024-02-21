Eseoghene Obire, the younger boyfriend of actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has displayed what it costs him to adorn some of his outfits

In a video, he said his customized Nike shoe cost $1700 (N2.7m), and his red and black shirt jacket is worth N1.2m with the current exchange rate

He added that his trousers cost $400 (N636k), and he cuts his hair for N17k, he also spoke on other issues

Eseoghene Obire, the younger boyfriend of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, aka Xxssive, has revealed the cost of some of his fashion items. In a video by @_egungun, he said that his customized Nike shoe costs him $1700.

Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend discloses price of his expensive fashion items.

Source: Instagram

His red and black shirt, which was made by a popular fashion company Tiannah's Place Empire, is worth N1.2m at the current exchange rate. In addition, he said that his trousers cost $400 (N636k) and when he wants to cut his hair, he pays N17k.

Though there were rumours that Nkechi had broken up with him, it is apparent that they are still together. Speaking on what it feels like dating his girlfriend, Eseoghene, who is also the Special Assistant to the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, said:

"Who dates Nkechi Blessing Sunday can train a lion. I prefer mature ladies because they don't stress one the way the younger ladies would. Also, the mature ladies have been through life and have seen what life is about."

The actress later addressed the breakup rumours. Check out how Xxssive revealed the cost of his fashion items in the video below:

Netizens react to Xxssive outfits' cost

Some social media users have reacted to the cost of his outfit. Check out their comments below:

@tiannahsplacempire:

"@xxssive all the young girls cheat on you, sorry Pele , follow the masho ladies jare."

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Make I no talk wetin dey my mind."

@prlrz:

"Ur sneakers na N25k patapata N30k."

@c.h.e.f__g:

"Speaking for 24 years old, we are not cheats sir, thank you."

@cynthia_salawu:

"Matured ladies are sweet, sipping champagne."

@big_alvin112:

"This is one of the cheapest shoes on earth."

@i_am_lhayodele:

"I love the coat, suit and blazer =. Cosublair, that’s massive baby. Devil Dey laugh."

@realman_neato:

"This boy na Smally I just confirm am."

@gracehalleluya:

"Shoe wey no reach 3k for yaba mtcheeew."

@joyce_a001:

"Why is the shoe looking so dirty and why is it looking like he suffering in that clothes that he put on. Wahala."

Source: Legit.ng