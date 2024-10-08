Relationship coach, Blessing CEO, took a swipe at actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday after she posted a video of her Hermes bag online

She said the bag was fake and accused her of posting phones that children can use as toys at home

According to Blessing CEO, it would be better if she posts videos of her boyfriend because it is what makes her social media page lively

Relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, slammed Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday after she posted a Hemes bag and iPhones online.

Blessing CEO accuses Nkechi Blessing for posting a fake Hermes bag. Image credit: officialblessingceo, nkechiblessingsunday/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO alleged that the designer bag was fake and she went further to ask her about her real estate business.

She mocked Nkechi for saying that she was into real estate business when she only has a bungalow in Ogun state.

Blessing CEO shades Nkechi's love life

According to the mother of two, Nkechi Blessing is known for dating younger boys and creating content with them. She added that the movie star loves to do long frames with her boyfriends.

Besides, she asked her namesake if she was still dating Xxssive, real name Eseoghene Obire, who is the Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state.

The relationship blogger urged the role interpreter to post more of her boyfriend instead of her four iPhones which children use to play at home.

Watch Blessing CEO's video below:

Fans react to Blessing CEO's video

See some of the reactions to Blessing CEO's video below:

@okika2472:

"I don't think you reach Nkechi Blessing in any level."

@nekluscakes:

"She get level pass u by far. Just no go there."

@eboms7:

"Nkechi never said the bag is original. She nor dey do pass her self, madam you rest."

@faithyeffiong:

"Madam rest. You no dey her level."

@danny_besty:

"That’s what she can afford, stop this unnecessary online pressure for the younger gen pls."

@sparo_vybez:

"If na fake how e take concern you, you way go claim person house nko."

Blessing CEO dares Nkechi Blessing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO had finally responded to Nkechi Blessing's recent video calling her out.

Blessing CEO wondered why Nkechi Blessing would visit her office on Sunday night when she is not an armed robber.

The relationship therapist further shared a clip of all the men the actress allegedly once dated.

