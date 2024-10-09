Nigerian singer Burna Boy made it to the frontline of blogs after a lady who was reportedly pregnant for him made a media appearance

The young woman, identified as Stella, opened up on her relationship with the Grammy award-winning star

Stella narrated how Burna’s mother, Bose Ogulu, played a role in terminating their relationship and life after that

Stella, a Nigerian lady who was allegedly pregnant for Afrobeats international sensation Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, many years ago (2013- 2016), has reemerged to share her side of the story.

During a recent podcast show, the young woman revealed that she was in a three-year relationship with the Nigerian singer before she became pregnant for him.

Burna Boy's alleged ex-girlfriend opened up on their relationship. Credit: @burnaboygram, @tmypodcasts

Source: Instagram

Stella mentioned that Burna Boy was initially interested in nurturing their unborn until his mother intervened and distorted their relationship.

She mentioned that during the time she was pregnant for the singer, someone broke into her house and made her homeless.

Stella claimed that the struggles and emotional trauma she experienced after that was what possibly led to her miscarriage.

What the video below:

Burna Boy’s alleged girlfriend spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ugochi__n:

"Good luck to anybody who will marry Burna with that his mother that is everywhere."

sir_k3l:

"See who Odogwu date. LMAO."

thekanyinsola:

"They dragged her through the mud that year. They bullied her and people called her names. She has a right to share her story."

ye_am_chichi:

"Chai I can see the pain she went through in her eyes."

_oyiza:

"Saga that happened in 2017, you’re granting interview in 2024. The relationship didn’t work out, just move on abeg."

ladey_of_ekiti:

"Girl to girl. If man no open mouth tell you say he want you and he really show you say e mean am, omo anything wey you do with him is at risk ooo, even if unna dey run things for years. Put emotions aside.."

menapetite:

"Hold your evidence strong o. Na one person dem just release."

Burna Boy's mother reacts to his advert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, reacted after seeing her son in an international advert on Dublin street.

In the advert, the singer was seen with the likes of former footballer David Beckham and some top international models.

Burna Boy's mother was passing by with her daughter and other members of his crew when she saw the advert.

