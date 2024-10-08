BBNaija season nine winner, Kellyrae, has spoken about his stay on the show and how he did not expect to win

He noted that when he and his wife, Kassia, entered the house and he heard the profile of other housemates, he felt intimated

The reality star said he was grateful he scaled through the first week and eventually won the show on Sunday, October 6

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine winner, Kellyrae Sule, has shared his experience as a housemate on the reality show.

He said that though he had a strong faith in winning, the profile of other housemates disturbed him. This made him pull his wife, Kassia, aside and he told her that if they scaled through the first week, he would be grateful to God.

However, he did not want to be evicted in the first week because it would mean he did not achieve anything on the show.

Kellyrae added that he felt comfortable in the house after the third week because he was not evicted.

In an interview with the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the reality star expressed gratitude for winning the show and thanked God for the achievement.

Watch Kellyrae's interview below:

Reactions to Kellyrae's interview

Check out some of the reactions to Kellyrae's interview below:

@BamiShuaib:

"Wow, I always believe having a good partner is just the best."

@BrianTubey1:

"Mans got sense of humor innit."

@NeduIsVerySure:

"You guys deserved to win for real."

@Web3FullGist:

"Winner with a champion blood."

@Web3FullGist:

"I no go forget that day when he cried on his first dairy session."

@trendyzbulletin:

"Thank God for alliances sha."

@Abbietrends:

"Awww it’s grace."

@Web3FullGist

"Goodluck to them anyways."

Kellyrae wins BBNaija

Legit.ng earlier reported that a winner had finally emerged on the BBNaija No Loose Guard season after 10 weeks of entertaining fans.

The show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, announced Kellyrae as the winner of the N60 million grand prize and other juicy gifts

Kellyrae’s win caused a lot of excitement on social media with fans of the show dropping their hot takes.

