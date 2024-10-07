A video has shown how Kellyrae was presented with his prize money, car and other items that came with his victory

The former housemate had won the season nine of the reality show on October 6th after having more votes than Wanni

In the video, he was dancing and celebrating his victory as he posed with his car key and the dummy cheque

Reality show star, Kellyrae Sule, has finally received his winning prize and a car gift from Innoson motors in a video making the rounds.

Legit.ng had reported that housemates had entered the show in pairs, but they were later spilt by the organisers. The winner was promised the winning prize of N100million.

In the recording sighted by Legit.ng, Kellyrae was seen being presented with a dummy cheque of N60million. He was standing between two of the show organisers.

Kellyrae gets car key

Also in the video, the former housemate was presented with the key of his white jeep, which was parked behind him.

The jeep was decorated with red ribbon, and it had the logo of Big Brother Naija on it. At a point, Kellyrae sat on the bonnet, he danced and made some moves on the jeep before coming down.

Kellyrae enters his new whip

Kellyrae was also seen in the jeep as he flaunted his key by the window. After the presentation, he moved away from the scene and was seen dancing in excitement.

Recall that that even before he won the reality show, Kellyrae had stated that he will invest his prize money.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Kellyrae's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Kellyrae getting his prize money from BBN organiser. Here are some of the comment below:

@yiinngi:

"This one they’re paying so fast."

@funmilolaabiola_official:

"The Big brother tag on the car is always annoying me, congratulations to the winner."

@motunrayo7369:

"Joy wan kill my winner."

@kishmeicent:

"Wat a good God."

@veevyann_:

"They played the no loose guard game well. Congratulations."

@lightbeatz.classic:

"No one saw him coming, but he came through."

@bella_omos26:

"See as the car fit am."

@abisoge_beautyplace:

"The chosen!!!"

@___omololasilver___:

"BBN should make sure he received all his entitled benefits, 'cause if he comes out to say one thing, one thing we are ready to drag them like a generator ooO."

X user blast's Wanni's fans over Kellyrae

Legit.ng had reported that an X user known as David of FCT had reacted to fans saying that Kellyrae does not deserve the winning prize.

After Kellyrae emerged the winner, the interview Wanni granted where she said she can make the prize money before year-end surfaced online.

David asked if her fans had N100 million to give her, since she didn't win the money they were desperate for.

