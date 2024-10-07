An X user known as David of FCT has reacted to fans saying that Kellyrae does not deserve the winning prize

After Kellyrae emerged the winner, the interview Wanni granted where she said she can make the prize money before year-end surfaced online

David asked if her fans had N100 million to give her, since she didn't win the money they were desperate for

An X user, David of FCT, has shown his displeasure with the way some fans have reacted to Kellyrae's win at the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show

Legit.ng had reported that an interview granted before the grand finale was revisited, where Wanni boasted that she can make the prize money in months. Fans have been reacting to Kellyrae's win since then.

Man slams Wanni's supporters. Photo credit@wanni/@kellyrae

Source: Instagram

In a post made by David, he asked if Wanni's supporters have N100million prize money to give their favourite.

According to him, the organiser of the reality show had declared Kellyrae the winner of the show. He went ahead to further question Wanni's supporters for their attitude.

His question sparked reactions among fans in the comment section.

What fans said about David's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what David said about Wanni's supporters. Here are some of the comments below:

@_C_PRIME:

"She win for their mind."

@Dhavidote:

"Make dem use their mind arrange money for her nah."

@Judithoflagos:

"Fooling 101.'

@DorcasAiglonne:

"E reach to ask them."

@osechidera:

"Nothing wey we no go see."

@Amanda_E__:

"Rinse and repeat every year. No big brother naija winner has ever been deserving to them, instead of chasing their losses with pride they will rather go about painting narratives that doesn't exist, nonsense people."

@MubulaUmor:

"Stray bullet up n down, leave them hates of beautiful things.. congratulations kellyrae the money is married."

@slimberrii:

"Abeg help me ask them o awon oniyeye gbogbo."

@NEDUM_unusual:

"Congratulations Kellyrae."

@Kassia small nyash:

“Haters if beautiful things."

Kellyrae speaks about winning prize

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale taking place on Sunday, October 6.

In the clip, he said he and his will wife will invest the money, and he will also make a difference with his music.

His plan for the money generated an uproar among fans, who shared their hot takes about it in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng