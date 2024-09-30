Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine housemate, Kellyrae, has finally revealed the true nature of his relationship with a co-housemate Kassia

During the eviction show on Sunday night, September 29, Kassia was evicted and Kellyrae used the opportunity to share the news

The housemates went wild with excitement while some shared what they thought about Kellyrae and Kassia

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine housemate, Kellyrae Sule, has opened up to his co-housemates that Kassia is his wife.

He made this revelation on Sunday night eviction show on September 29, 2024. The reality star noted that he did not tell the housemates initially because he did not want them to isolate him and his wife.

BBNaija's Kellyrae Kellyrae informs housemates that he is married to Kassia. Image credit: @kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

Kellyrae also said that by Tuesday, October 1, his marriage to the recently-evicted housemate will be eight months old.

At this moment, the housemates screamed in excitement. Some housemates said they knew it that Kellyrae and Kassia were married while others went to shake hands with Kellyrae.

Viewers of the show were ecstatic about the good news and they shared their wish for Kellyrae to win the reality show.

Watch the video in the link below:

Reactions to Kellyrae's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Kellyare's video below:

@queensleyhills:

"The money is 8 months married."

@diamond_ogor:

"Kassia, oya o. You are out for a good reason. Gather all your village people let’s vote hussy."

@preciousruby__1:

"Highlight of this season."

@nii_adotey:

"Their faces is writing we got played."

@chanda_ckay:

"This season I haven't been voting, but certainly pushing in more votes for Kelly to win."

@beesharon2:

"Best strategy ever, the money is married."

@kakiz_01:

"I’m happy she told Victoria first."

@rossi_fashio:

"Baba quickly told them, Stay off."

@kakiz_01:

"Onyeka pretending to be happy."

Kellyrae qualifies as first finalist

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kellyrae was now the first finalist of the season, to the joy of fans.

Kellyrae secured the finalist spot after winning the Head of House games for week 9, and he chose a housemate to stay with him in the HOH lounge.

Kellyrae’s HOH win was met with a series of interesting reactions from BBNaija fans, as the majority praised him.

Source: Legit.ng