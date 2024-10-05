The pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, trended online after he issued an apology, but many don't agree

Nigerian media personality Charly Boy has brutally slammed Pastor E. Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, over his apology.

Recall that the cleric publicly apologized to his congregation for misleading them about tithing. According to him, the prerequisite he gave was not in the Bible, and he was sorry for saying that tithing was a condition for entering heaven.

Charly Boy addresses Pastor Adeboye

Reacting to his post, Charley Boy went online to reject the apology, calling it useless and meaningless. According to him, the man of God must return all the money he has received to prove that he was sorry.

Furthermore, he stated that the 82-year-old cleric should desist from deceiving his congregation.

Charly Boy wrote:

"Truly believe that a lot of the fakest people are found in churches, my opinion not yours. Your apology don't mean sh*t unless you promise to return the tithe money them give you for mumu people wey wan bribe dia way to heaven, and stop giving ur CONGREGATION ridiculous Lamba's."

Fans react to Charly Boy's post

@kellyofenugu:

"U have so many things to apologize for."

@zikamkids_atelier:

"Go and take several seats Mr. Charly."

@ikechukwuedward:

"This rccg chairman doesn't have the spirit of God in him, he even increased it to 40%."

@mroroskoofficial:

"They will ïnsult Tinubu but fïght for Adeboye."

@mary_the_baptist:

"Who's this lost soul. ? Is your money part of the tithe money?"

@comediantruthtalk:

"After 42yrs in ministry, using the format to establish himself."

@vicxofficial:

"Oga u know nothing about spiritual matters so go rest."

DaddyFreeze apologises to Pastor Adeboye

Meanwhile, DaddyFreeze broke his silence as he reacted to RCCG Pastor EA Adeboye's apology over tithing.

The media personality, known for speaking against tithing, also apologised to Adeboye as he recalled how he inspired what is now Abel Damina's movement.

DaddyFreeze's comment amid the uproar that trailed Pastor Adeboye's apology has left people talking.

