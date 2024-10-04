Pastor Enoch Adeboye has made three striking comments while reverting his earlier comment on the payment of tithe to the church

The RCCG general overseer admitted that his earlier comment that not paying tithe may hinder the chances of humans making heaven was not in the Bible

Adeboye revealed the position of the Bible and opined that paying of tithe should not be limited to just ten per cent

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), has admitted to his earlier comment that anyone who did not pay tithe to the church would not make heaven.

In a video posted on the youth wing of the church's social media page on Friday, October 4, the religious leader admitted that his earlier comment was not in the Bible, saying that it is possible for one to be right and wrong at the same time.

Adeboye claimed to be a scientist, stating that for years, the world believed that light travels in straight lines but recent discovery has shown that light travels in waves.

The RCCG GO then made three important comments about tithe in the trending video. Below is the list of comments:

You can't make heaven apology

Pastor Adeboye made an apology for saying you would not make heaven if you didn't pay tithe. noting that it's not in the Bible

His statement reads:

"I’m apologizing for saying, 'If you don’t pay tithe, you won’t make it to heaven.' I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible."

What the Bible says

Daddy GO as he is fondly called, also explained that the Bible identifies that those who will make heaven are those who are holy and make peace with all men.

His words read:

"'Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God."

It's wrong to limit you to 10% tithe

In his apology address, Adeboye posited that tithe should not be limited to 10 per cent, it can be paid between 20 to 40 per cent depending on the capacity of the payer. However, the cleric noted that the payment of tithe is not by force.

His statement reads:

"It's wrong to limit you to 10% (tithe) at a time when some of you should be paying 20%, 30%, 40%. Ten per cent should be for beginners."

See the video of his comment here:

