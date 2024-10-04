DaddyFreeze has broken his silence as he reacted to RCCG Pastor EA Adeboye's apology over tithing

The media personality, known for speaking against tithing, also apologised to Adeboye as he recalled how he inspired what is now Abel Damina's movement

DaddyFreeze's comment amid the uproar that trailed Pastor Adeboye's apology has left people talking

Media personality Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has joined netizens to react to Pastor E.A Adeboye's apology over tithing.

Recall that the revered man of God said he was wrong to have said payment of tithe was a prerequisite for making heaven.

DaddyFreeze apologises to Pastor Adeboye in video. Credit: @daddyfreeze @rccg @abeldamina

Source: Instagram

Amid the reactions that have trailed the video, DaddyFreeze, known for speaking against tithing through his 'Free The Sheeple' ministry, apologised to the cleric if his comments seven years ago were harsh.

DaddyFreeze also claimed he was the one who inspired Pastor Abel Damina's movement, stating that there is a video to the effect.

According to the media personality, Damina paid and received tithe until he heard his message.

"I appreciate and applaud Pastor EA Adeboye, the general overseer of RCCG for his apology on tithing, daddy I appreciate the fact that you are courageous enough to agree that you made a mistake. And I also want to use this as a medium to also apologise to you over my words seven years ago about this tithing issue if they were very harsh. Seven years ago when I came with the issue of tithing, even Abel Damina then was still paying and collecting tithe, it was my message that started the Abel Damina movement you are seeing today in 2017," DaddyFreeze said in part.

Watch video as DaddyFreeze apologises to Pastor Adeboye

People react to Daddy Freeze's video

Read comments below:

do2dtun

"This is what they crucified you for years for. Took eveything that you earned and hated you for. We need to fix our minds and listen more than react."

lifewithabbeydara:

"I’m glad about this tithing thing has been resolved na when l feel like l go give church money. God only sees your heart and not your money. Thanks DF for making people see the truth!"

uchennaji:

"@daddyfreeze Oya Pick the time and date , on behalf of all pastors , I am challenging you on this matter. But it must be from a Sartorial angle."

dondanimages:

"You don't waste any time, do you?"

bodyworkbyamy_haven:

"i don dey wait you since."

maikhomu:

"Baba is smart. He's doing damage control knowing fully well that he's rounding up his earthly assignment and will soon be before to answer for his errors and scriptural blasphemy."

Oyedepo hugs Adeboye

In other news, a video showed the moment Adeboye arrived at Bishop David Oyedepo's church for his 70th birthday celebration.

The two clergymen embraced each other and exchanged pleasantries as the people around watched them.

A lot of social media users are wishing Bishop Oyedepo who is the founder of Winners Chappel a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng